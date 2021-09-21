Second Doses Arrived



The Secretary of Health of Jalisco informed that this week, from Tuesday September 21st to Friday September 24th, the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be applied for people from 30 to 39 years of age in Puerto Vallarta. The state agency confirmed that the second dose of the Sinovac biologic will also be administered to young people between 18 and 28 years of age in this municipality. In addition, the Secretary of Health of Jalisco announced that pregnant women in the Port of Jalisco will also be vaccinated with the Sinovac dose. On this occasion the schedule will be extended from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in order to attend to a greater number of people in Puerto Vallarta during the four days of the AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccination days. The two venues for the application of the biologics remain the same, that is to say, the Unidad Deportiva La Lija de la delegación el Pitillal and the Naval Hospital. Pregnant women will have priority to receive the Sinovac doses.

The health authorities are reminding those who come to the two sites to get vaccinated this week, that they must bring the new printed registration, proof of the first application of the biologic, and an official identification. 50 THOUSAND PEOPLE ARE EXPECTED According to the Secretary of Health of Jalisco, in the first vaccination day for people between 30 and 39 years of age, held last July, in Puerto Vallarta around 30 thousand citizens received the biologic from AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, so that in the four days to be held this week a similar number of people are expected to attend. The state agency reported its registration in the first vaccination day for people between 18 and 29 years of age, carried out last July to more than 60 thousand young people. However, in the second vaccination day held last August, only 40,000 people came for the Sinovac complementary doses. Therefore, it is expected that young people between 18 and 29 years of age will come to the two sites to receive the second dose of Sinovac, which could be up to 20 thousand people.