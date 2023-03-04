Significant Drop In Covid-19 Infections Reported



In the eighth week of 2023, a decrease in COVID-19 infections in Jalisco is reported. When comparing this period with the first week of this year, the decrease in cases is 67.5 percent; and although the pandemic continues to be active, the downward trend has been maintained, coinciding with the end of winter and better weather conditions.

At the beginning of January, 357 new cases were reported in a single day (January 4); while in the last week less than 150 new infections were reported daily (on February 26, 116 cases); therefore, the Ministry of Health of Jalisco (SSJ) calls on the population to close ranks around self-care and preventive measures.

Among them, the vaccination against COVID-19 has been very relevant, which throughout the year has focused on immunizing girls and boys from 5 to 11 years old, since the pediatric vaccine was the only one available (it is worth remembering that). Through special days, which are carried out in previously selected schools, immunization schedules have been completed.

Under this strategy, 2,004 vaccines against COVID-19 were administered in schools in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (AMG) and in the municipality of La Barca from February 20 to 24.

Thus, in four weeks, thanks to the coordination and support of the Ministry of Education (SE), the directors and teachers of the selected schools and vaccination brigades, more than 11,500 pediatric vaccines were administered in schools.

WEEKLY CASE COUNT

During epidemiological week 08 (February 19-25, 2023), 922 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported (116 fewer cases than the previous week), for a total of 705,335 people infected; and 7 deaths from this disease (4 fewer notifications than the previous period), for a total of 19,964 deaths reported for this cause, as of February 25.