Sinovac Vaccine Doses Will Be Administered to Young People



Everything is ready to start the vaccination day for young people from 18 to 29 years old in Puerto Vallarta, it will be 6 days from 8:00 in the morning to 4:00 in the afternoon. Authorities of the three levels of government headed by the interim municipal president, Jorge Antonio Quintero Alvarado, are preparing for the start of the vaccination. The interim mayor celebrated the confirmation of this vaccination process for the youth of Puerto Vallarta made by Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramirez, since it currently represents the group with the highest number of positive cases in this third wave of contagions, which means in an important way to the preventive measures that the different sectors of the city have been implementing to face this disease. In addition, with the vaccination of this age group, 60% of the citizens will be immunized with at least one dose.

65 THOUSAND DOSES The director of the Eighth Sanitary Region, Jaime Alvarez Zayas, highlighted that there will be about 65 thousand doses that will be applied in this vaccination process, in which a greater attendance is expected during Saturday and Sunday, because the objective is to apply at least 10 thousand daily biologics to achieve this goal, something that has already been achieved in previous days. He indicated that the Sinovac biologic will be applied, which has demonstrated its scientific efficacy at a global level, in addition to its safety. He also reminded that those who have already been vaccinated should continue to take care of themselves and adopt sanitary measures such as the use of mouth covers, hand washing and the use of antibacterial gel, as they can still contract this disease, although with fewer complications than those who have not been immunized , and they can also continue to be transmitters, so they should continue with the health protocols.