Surplus Vaccine Returned to the Federal Government

At the end of the last vaccination day of the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people between 40 and 49 years of age, the Secretary of Health reported a surplus of 3,000 vaccines. The agency announced that the federal government allocated for this fourth vaccination day, in the municipality a shipment of 20,650 biologicals, after the first application for this age group was carried out last week in June among about 19,000 people.

Thus, the approximately three thousand leftover vaccines will be returned to the federal government, since for some unknown reason, more than two thousand people did not come to receive the AstraZeneca biologic. Among the first hypotheses that emerged as to why the people did not come for a second vaccination against the coronavirus, are that they could have been infected with covid-19, that they had another viral disease, that they left the city or that they were definitely not convinced to receive the second booster dose of vaccine. VACCINATION NEXT WEEK On the other hand, the Secretary of Health of Jalisco, informed that it is important to remember that next week will begin the booster vaccination day for people from 18 to 29 years old, after which the modules for its safe application will be the Unidad Deportiva La Lija and the Naval Hospital. The state agency pointed out that it is important that the people who will receive the second dose bring their printed My Vaccine form, proof of the second dose and official identification.