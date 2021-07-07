The 30 to 39 Year-olds Continue in Puerto Vallarta



The Secretary of Welfare of Jalisco informed that for this campaign 27 thousand doses of the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical biologic will be applied, which started yesterday and will conclude on Friday, July 9. For this vaccination day, two sites will be set up at the La Lija sports facilities and at the Naval Hospital, with a schedule from eight in the morning to four in the afternoon; in the case of the Naval Hospital, only one thousand doses will be applied daily. The regional directorate of the Secretaria de Bienestar Jalisco announced that there will also be vaccination days for people between 30 and 39 years of age in the municipalities of Cabo Corrientes, Tomatlan and San Sebastian del Oeste. The requirements for those who wish to be vaccinated are : A printed My Vaccine file duly filled out, CURP, and Official Identification. The schedule will be from eight in the morning to four in the afternoon.



More Cases

It should be noted that the announcement of a new vaccination day comes within the framework of the announcement of the increase of new positive cases of coronavirus in Jalisco, including Puerto Vallarta. After the announcement the governor, Enrique Alfaro, announced that data from the Mesa de Salud established in March 2020, has shown that the vaccinated population has a high level of protection. He said. Only 42 percent of the state population has the vaccine against the coronavirus, so the rest of the population is vulnerable, hence the call of the state authorities to be vaccinated against this disease. North American residents who wish to receive the vaccine can do so at the Naval Hospital for their convenience.