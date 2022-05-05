The Government Of Jalisco Will Invest 1.8 Billion Pesos In Construction Works.



With a total investment of 1,804 million pesos over the six-year term, the Government of Jalisco will improve and expand the medical services of the Fray Antonio Alcalde and Juan I. Menchaca civil hospitals, as well as the construction of the Civil de Oriente; 311.3 million pesos have been invested up to 2021. This Tuesday, the Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, toured the facilities of the old and new civil hospitals of Guadalajara, hospitals where the Ministry of Infrastructure and Public Works (SIOP) is currently executing comprehensive reconstruction works that will mean a total investment of 350 million pesos by 2022. Regarding the Hospital Civil de Oriente, up to 2021, 311.3 million pesos have been invested; 817.2 million pesos are projected for 2022, and in order to finish it in 2024, 675.7 million pesos are projected to be invested in the next two years. The planning of the investment model contemplates 215 million pesos in 2022 "and the commitment that, in 2023, next year, we will be able to allocate another 112 million pesos", said the Governor, only for the remodeling of the Fray Antonio Alcalde, plus 46 million pesos for the construction of the Hemodialysis Unit of the hospital.



The tour began with the supervision of the works in the wards of the Fray Antonio Alcalde Civil Hospital, which, in its stage 2 and with a progress of 20%, are rehabilitating the spaces of the Dr. Francisco Macías Gutiérrez ward and the Dr. Fortunato Arce ward. The delegation from the hospitals and the Government of Jalisco then moved to the construction of the new Unit of Highly Specialized Comprehensive Care for Children with Burns, which will move from the 7th floor of the Juan I. Menchaca Civil Hospital to the Fray Antonio Alcalde Civil Hospital complex, a unit planned for 15 years with care for the open population that will meet national and international standards, and will be verified according to the standards of the American Burn Association, being the first unit outside the United States of America and Canada to have this certification.



"It will have two floors where we will be able to double the capacity of attention we have today for burned children. The project is already moving forward, we have an investment of 40 million pesos, and above all, what we have here is the possibility of articulating the facilities of the Fray Antonio Alcalde Civil Hospital and being able to take advantage of the heliport," explained Alfaro Ramirez. This unit will mean a reorganization work of trained personnel. On his visit to the Juan I. Menchaca Civil Hospital, Enrique Alfaro supervised the works that are already in operation on floors 3 and 4, which provide care to pregnant patients and those with high-risk pregnancies, in addition to different fetal conditions that are treated with state-of-the-art equipment.



Also, accompanied by the directors of both health institutions with its head Jaime Andrade, the mayor of Guadalajara, Pablo Lemus Navarro, the director of Nariz Roja, Alejandro Barbosa and the head of the SIOP, David Zamora Bueno, on the 7th floor of the Civil Hospital Juan I. Menchaca, the new facilities were inspected by the Mayor of Guadalajara, Pablo Lemus Navarro, the director of Nariz Roja, Alejandro Barbosa and the head of the SIOP, David Zamora Bueno. Menchaca, the works in process of expansion and remodeling that will give space to the Center of Integral Attention of Oncology and Hematology were verified, which will increase the attention to patients and that will be delivered, it is contemplated, in the next month of August which had an investment of 40 million pesos.



"We are not going to stop, we already have the resources to finish them. The work done by Alberto Esquer, in the Social Assistance Secretariat has helped a lot and it is a project in which the participation of the private sector is what has allowed us to start with this work, I believe that what is going to be done here will leave us all with great satisfaction, an infrastructure that is being done in the municipality of Guadalajara with the support of President Lemus, a joint work", added Alfaro Ramirez.



On this subject, it was announced that 95 percent of the attention to the population with cancer has been covered. Alejandro Barbosa, head of Nariz Roja and as a representative of civil society, highlighted the change that in months has taken place to be able to provide medicine coverage to cancer patients. He celebrated the installation of the linear accelerator, being one of the few states with this benefit.



"As a society, it is our turn today to come and see that the authorities who have accompanied us in this process have also guided us to see that it is becoming a reality and that it is not just a speech," said Barbosa.

