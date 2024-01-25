The Importance Of Skin Cleansing In Puerto Vallarta



Puerto Vallarta is a climatic paradise, especially during the winter, but soon the sun and temperatures will return with their usual strength. We all need to protect ourselves from the sun, and this is even more crucial for children's skin. Sunburns can be extremely harmful if proper preventive measures are not taken. This involves using sunscreen, reapplying it periodically, and implementing physical photoprotection measures, such as wearing hats, sunglasses, protective clothing, among others.

Sunburns manifest as intense redness in exposed areas, and can also result in blisters and cracked skin. Lighter skin tones are particularly sensitive to the sun's intensity. Children require special care, as just 5 to 10 minutes of sun exposure can lead to burns.

Even without going to the beach, skin problems can occur in Puerto Vallarta due to the intense solar radiation in this bay area. Sand, asphalt, and water also reflect solar radiation, even on cloudy days. For this reason, if you live in Puerto Vallarta and work outdoors, it is recommended to undergo facial cleansings at least once a month.

Deep cleansings are performed at spas and allow for skin oxygenation, delaying the aging process and the formation of wrinkles. Additionally, the skin becomes more radiant, smooth, and firm. They stimulate the absorption of dermocosmetic products, reduce the appearance of tiredness, eliminate impurities and dead cells, as well as blackheads and whiteheads.

Although life in Puerto Vallarta is beautiful and its climate encourages a perpetual sense of peace, it is crucial to consider that solar radiation can have serious consequences. Dust and bad habits can cause skin diseases, ranging from infections to skin cancer. Therefore, it is essential to always take care of the skin through deep cleansings.