The Population Registers 30 New Cases Of Covid-19



Jaime Alvarez Zayas, director of the VIII Health Region, informed that one out of every four people who take the Covid-19 test at the Health Center module, located in Jesus Langarica in downtown Puerto Vallarta, show positive results for SARS-CoV-2.



This is why it is important to continue taking care of oneself, using antibacterial gel and maintaining sanitary measures to avoid contagion; getting tested for any symptom of respiratory infection.



Just entering the first week of January 30 new confirmed infections of Covid-19 had already been registered in Puerto Vallarta, Alvarez Zayas said that it is estimated they will reach a hundred during the first month of 2022.



In view of the possible increase, Zayas urged that in case of any symptoms such as headache, tiredness, joint pain, fever, runny nose or cough, or if they have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19, people should come to take the test, which is carried out from 8:30 to 14:30 hours.



This module will remain open until further notice, so they still have the opportunity to go to take this test for free.



He pointed out that the increase in the number of cases has not been reflected in hospitalizations, which he attributed to the vaccination carried out in the last two years.



He said that the application of the booster for minors between 11 and 17 years of age was concluded precisely in the first week of January and so far there is no date for when vaccination campaigns against Covid-19 could be carried out, since this strategy is determined by the federal authorities and they have not yet given any indications.