The State Of Jalisco Performs Its Own Diagnostic Tests For Mpox



It is one of the three entities that handle the diagnoses in addition to Quintana Roo and Edomex.



As a result of the human-medical-technological capacity and equipment of the State Public Health Laboratory (LESP) of the Jalisco Ministry of Health (SSJ), the entity closes this 2022 being one of the 3 states in the whole country that performs its own mpox diagnostic tests with the support of the Institute of Diagnosis and Epidemiological Reference "Dr. Manuel Martinez Baez" (Indre).



After a successful evaluation last September to verify the installed capacity and review compliance with various processes based on national and international standards, as well as the standard biosafety and biosecurity practices that guarantee the safety of personnel and the quality of the results, Jalisco obtained this authorization to be granted the transfer of molecular diagnostics.



Thanks to this advance, since October, Jalisco has also been carrying out diagnostic tests in ten states, including this entity, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Colima, Durango, Aguascalientes, Nayarit, Zacatecas and Sonora.



As of Monday, December 26, 2022, only 2 new cases of mpox have been reported, bringing the accumulated number of confirmed cases in the state to 389, of which only three remain in active status, a period when it is considered that they can transmit the virus.



The average age of the accumulated cases is 33 years old, 98.5 percent of the patients are male and 1.5 percent are female. Currently, the SSJ is monitoring the health status of 13 people.



Residence of the total number of confirmed cases:



● 306 in municipalities of the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (AMG).



● 61 in other municipalities of Jalisco



● 3 from another state of the country (attended here).



● 19 from another country



In the event of any suspicion of infection of this disease, guidance and care can be requested at the medical units of the health sector throughout the entity. The campaigns of handing out leaflets, brochures and preventive talks in meeting places and tourist corridors remain in key locations.



During this holiday season, telephone counseling will continue to be available through the SSJ Call Center (33 38 23 32 32 20) to answer questions about the spread of mpox and its symptoms.



Since the beginning of the mpox care strategy, as of this week, 717 people have been attended, both by telephone and in person at medical units.

Symptoms of mpox:



● Skin lesions (blisters or macules).



● Fever above 38.5 C



● Swollen glands



● Lower back pain

General weakness (exhaustion)



● Headache and/or muscle pain