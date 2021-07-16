Third Wave of Infections in Nayarit



This Thursday, the governor of Nayarit, Antonio Echevarría Garcia, announced that the state has registered 104 new cases per day, as well as two unfortunate deaths, showing great concern about the imminent third wave that is currently affecting the state. "The staff of the State Health Services, just informed me that this day, 104 new positive cases and two unfortunate deaths have been registered. The serious increase in the number of infections is as worrying as the high level of relaxation observed in society. He affirmed.

"Today more than ever, this pandemic shows us that it is not over, and worse, that it is still going strong. The number of cases will not stop if we, as citizens, do not assume our part. Only with responsibility and strictly following the sanitary norms, we will be able to overcome this situation. prevention is in everyone," concluded Echavarría! Unfortunately, in the last few days Nayarit has registered between 85 and 95 cases of covid-19 per day, highlighting that most of the infections have been registered in young people under 25 years of age, which is worrying for those who are part of that age range. There are already 13,621 Nayaritans infected with the coronavirus since the arrival of the strain to the state. In the last 24 hours, Nayarit had a total of 104 infections and two deaths corresponding to 2 elderly people from Tepic and Bahia de Banderas as a result of the virus (SARS-COV-2), accumulating 1,826 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health. While there are 10,000 people recovered and 1,755 active cases accumulated.