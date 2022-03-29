Three Vaccination Days Announced



The Ministry of Health of Jalisco informed that there will be three vaccination days against the coronavirus for all adults in Puerto Vallarta.



According to the agency, the three days will take place on Monday 28, Tuesday 29 and Wednesday 30 March with the application of the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company's biologic.



On these three days, health personnel will apply the first dose for people 18 years of age and older who have not received any dose.



Likewise, second doses of AstraZeneca and booster vaccines will be administered for people over 18 years of age.



The three vaccination days will be held at the La Lija sports unit, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The vaccines will be administered at the La Lija sports unit.



For this reason, the Eighth Health Region in Puerto Vallarta urges the population in general to take advantage of one of the three days and go to the sports unit during the indicated schedule.



The documentation that those interested should bring is, for first doses: The My Vaccine form; second and booster doses against Covid-19: It is necessary to present the new form and proof of previous vaccinations.



It is worth mentioning that this is a good opportunity for those who are awaiting a dose, or if they have not yet received any vaccine, to go to the aforementioned site where vaccines will be applied in a wide range of ages; this day will last until stocks last.