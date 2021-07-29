Today, Last Vaccination Day



After an intense week of vaccination, today Thursday will be the last opportunity for all those young people who wish to receive the vaccine against the coronavirus. The first doses will be applied from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for young people from 18 to 29 and stragglers, in the main venues The Naval Hospital and La Lija Sports Unit. The director of the V111 Sanitary jurisdiction, Jaime Alvarez Zayas, invited the population to take advantage of the doses that will be available this Thursday, since there are no dates for new vaccination periods to be opened, once all the age groups that can be vaccinated have been covered, that is from 18 to 60 and over.

To avoid mistrust, he said that the implementation of restrictive sanitary measures will continue in the two sites, such as greater distance between chairs and the increase of vaccination points in the case of La Lija. It is very important that the undecided make up their minds, that they consider that this is a special, unique period, which concludes today, and that they should take into account that it is for their health but also because it can become a travel requirement and some companies even request that their employees be vaccinated, which is desirable. In view of the situation currently being experienced with the third wave and the Delta variant, which has been more contagious, the official invited young people between 18 and 29 years old who have not been vaccinated and those who are lagging behind, not to miss the opportunity to apply the dose and achieve the goal of immunizing 60 percent of Vallarta's population and thereby reduce the risks among citizens.