Two Cases Of Flurona Discovered In Jalisco

On Saturday afternoon, Dr. Alejandra Vega Magaña, head of the Department of Diagnosis of Emerging Diseases at the University of Guadalajara (UdeG), confirmed that Jalisco has already registered two cases of flurona, which is a co-infection of Covid-19 and influenza. "On Friday it was confirmed that we have already detected the first two cases of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza co-infection," said Vega Mañana, who asked the public not to panic and to wait for the scientific opinion before making decisions. During a press conference, the specialist assured that these are mild cases and that none of the patients present serious symptoms. She also explained that the UdeG uses the COVIFLU kit to perform the tests and this is how they detected what would be the first cases of flurona in Jalisco. The COVIFLU Kit was created by the UdeG and a molecular research company in order to detect COVID-19 and influenza A and B in the same test, since both diseases present very similar symptoms.

In addition, the World Health Organization has classified the new Omicron variant as a variant of concern. Omicron has been discovered in several countries. However, it is not yet clear whether the omicron variant is more easily transmitted or whether it causes more severe disease than other variants, such as the delta variant.

Delta (B.1.617.2). This variant is now the most common COVID-19 variant in the U.S. It is nearly twice as contagious as previous variants and could cause more severe disease.

Viruses are constantly changing through mutation. When a virus has one or more new mutations, it is known as a variant of the original virus. .

.