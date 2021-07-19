Urgent: Young People Targeted by Covid



In Puerto Vallarta covid has been in charge of infecting young people on average between 16 and 36 years of age, which is very worrisome if we consider that they are the ones who occupy the most important hotels in the port and the region. The hotels are in great demand by national and international tourists who are currently at their maximum occupancy after having been closed during the pandemic. Likewise, the international airlines are not able to cope with the increasing demand of national and international flights that are constantly arriving to this port and recent data from the international airport in Puerto Vallarta show that thousands of tourists are arriving every day, They travel on airlines that have seen the need to increase their frequencies speaking of the number of flights that have been generated to this tourist destination very much loved by the North Americans and Canadians that reside here in certain seasons, but due to covid issues, the visits are very variable and unexpected.

For this reason we have today a great hotel occupancy but unfortunately we also have an accelerated increase in covid infections in young people; who work in these hotels and in other activities and businesses to whom we must pay attention in our duty as a community and citizenship, so that the Port continues to increase, speaking in economic recovery but with a safe step. Here are the most recent figures for covid in Puerto Vallarta, as of today: in the first 15 days of the month of July the most worrying figures are as of last Thursday July 15, when the Jalisco Health Department reported 234 new infections, with which in the first fortnight of July Puerto Vallarta reached 1,249 positive cases of covid-19 and seven deaths. It should be noted that this is the highest number reported in 16 months of pandemic in the municipality, and it is the young people who are struggling in hospitals to save their lives.