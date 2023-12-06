Vaccination Campaign Against The Human Papillomavirus In Puerto Vallarta



This week marks the beginning of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign in Puerto Vallarta, specifically at the Macroplaza, just outside Walmart. At this vaccination center, individuals can receive the vaccine and obtain important information regarding health care and preventing penile cancer.

The Human Papillomavirus presents itself through genital warts and preneoplastic or invasive lesions in the cervix, vagina, and vulva. Early detection through Pap smears and vaccination is crucial for prevention. It is a sexually transmitted virus containing DNA, especially infecting oral and genital mucosa. There are over 240 different virus strains, among which 15 are associated with cervical cancer.

In men, it may initially present without apparent issues. However, if left unattended over time, it can lead to penile necrosis, known as Penile Cancer.

To effectively confront these conditions, it is imperative to adhere to the following measures:

Limit sexual partners.



Always use condoms during sexual intercourse.



Periodically visit a gynecologist or urologist for check-ups.



Get vaccinated against the Human Papillomavirus and Penile Cancer.



If you wish to get vaccinated free of charge, the Jalisco State Public Health Secretariat invites you to visit the mobile vaccination unit where a doctor and/or nurse can administer the vaccine, completely free of cost.



The side effects are minimal, and you can rest assured that you will not carry a virus that could harm your loved ones or yourself.