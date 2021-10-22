Vaccination Day Against Covid-19 Returns Next Week

The Ministry of Health of Jalisco informed that next week in Puerto Vallarta will be vaccinated those people who, for some reason, did not receive any dose against the coronavirus in the vaccination days organized since February of this year in the municipality. The dates proposed by the state agency are next Tuesday October 26th and Wednesday October 27th, since there will be two special vaccination days against Covid-19 for people who have not been vaccinated in Puerto Vallarta. The Ministry of Health of Jalisco confirmed that there are 10 thousand doses of vaccines from the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca that will be applied in all age ranges, that is to say, from 18 year olds to seniors of 60 years of age and older.

All those who, for whatever reason, were not able to receive the second dose of AstraZeneca's vaccine at the time, will also be vaccinated. The state agency will confirm venues and schedules, although it is most likely that vaccines will continue to be administered at the two usual venues: La Lija sports unit and the Naval Hospital. Salud Jalisco reminded that people who are going to be vaccinated should bring their pre-filled My Vaccine form, a copy of their INE and CURP, as well as proof of having received the first dose in the case of those who were able to get it in the past days.