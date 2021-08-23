Vaccination Day for Young People Started Today



Starting this Monday, the coronavirus vaccination day for young people between 18 and 29 years of age in Puerto Vallarta will begin. Jaime Alvarez Zayas, director of the Eighth Sanitary Region, informed that almost 60 thousand doses are expected to be applied among this age group, who are preparing to receive their second dose from the pharmaceutical company Sinovac, who received their first dose last July.

He mentioned that this day will take place from Monday August 23rd to Saturday August 28th in the two venues that have been managed, the Naval Hospital and the La Lija sports unit from eight in the morning to four in the afternoon. "In Puerto Vallarta we have had a very good affluence of people, of course there are stragglers, because they decided not to get the vaccine at first or because they got sick; it could also be that they were not here or for some reason they were not able to". He said that the health authorities have been able to observe since last month, the interest in young people to apply the vaccine has been noticed, especially here in Puerto Vallarta. "now in the 18 to 29 years old group it was impressive because we applied 60, thousand doses the previous occasion". The authorities of the Health sector in Puerto Vallarta have been able to observe that from one month to the present the interest in applying the vaccine has changed among the people of this municipality and for this reason the demand for vaccines has grown.