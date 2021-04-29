Vaccination of People From 50 to 59 Years Old

During the first week of May, Mexicans in the 31 states of the country who are between 50 and 59 years of age will be vaccinated with Biologicals from the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, SputniK and Cansino. The aim is to vaccinate 9 million 128 thousand 769 people, including men and women in this sector of the population. For this new stage, the strategy called "roadrunner brigades" will continue to be used, which was used in older adults, with the objective of achieving effective and efficient vaccine coverage against the SARS-Cov-2 virus for the entire Mexican population (susceptible to receive the vaccine), in accordance with the different stages and periodization axes defined in the guiding document "National Policy on Vaccination against the SARS-Cov-2 virus, for the prevention of covid-19 in Mexico".

Before this next stage of the vaccination, the Federal Government established as a requirement for the persons susceptible to receive the dose: to be between 50 and 59 years old, CURP, a telephone number, and a contact e-mail address. The authorities pointed out that the registration has no relation whatsoever with the order of application of the vaccine against the coronavirus, but its objective is to help in the planning of the logistics and programming, that is to say that those who register immediately will not be vaccinated first. The registration began this Wednesday, April 28th and the vaccination is planned to begin next May, although due to its magnitude, the process will continue until next June.