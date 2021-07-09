Young People Are Not Invincible to Covid



Recent infection figures show that young people are the most vulnerable, being the 20 to 39 years old sector the most affected at the moment, with 80 percent of the new covid-19 infections. Dr. Bladimir Atilano Barraza, director of the Eighth Sanitary Region with headquarters in Puerto Vallarta, met with authorities and businessmen in which the good actions to follow in order to stop the growth of new infections in the municipality were made known. "At present, 80 percent of the people who are getting sick from covid-19 belong to the 20 to 39 year-old age group", Atilano Barraza informed during the meeting that took place at the Municipal Administrative Unit (UMA) in the Portales neighborhood.

IT IS IMPORTANT TO GET VACCINATED The director considered that for this reason, it is important that young people come to get vaccinated, after all they only have this Friday left", in which the authorities of the Health sector will apply the vaccine from the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca in the facilities of the Sports Unit La Lija from eight in the morning to 3:30 in the afternoon. He also stressed that so far, there has been a very good response in this stage of vaccination of people from 30 to 39 years old, as well as people who have come to receive it. After this meeting, the mayor and authorities held a press conference to announce the details, agreements and actions to be taken with the representatives of the different sectors gathered there.