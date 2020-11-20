From Mind Control to Freedom

In this video series you'll learn:



• The mind control system that's been in use on our planet for a long time



• How it works and the dark agenda to enslave mankind



• Methods of emotional manipulation that invoke hate and divisiveness



• The myth of victimization and new empowering belief systems



• How to break free, learn the truth and create freedom for self and others



• The spiritual significance of the Great Awakening now unfolding for our country and planet



Meet the Presenters



Howard Sambol



Howard Sambol began his career in Mathematics and earned his M.A. at SUNY at Stony Brook. After several years of teaching he experienced a radical shift into the arena of personal and spiritual growth.



Some highlights were the study and practice of Astrology, NLP, belief systems and the nature of consciousness.



Howard's focus centers around his Life Crafting Program in which he and his team guide individuals to clarify their soul purpose, unique genius and craft a business in which they make money doing what they LOVE.



Over the past 25 years, he became aware with how large numbers of the world's population was being profoundly and unknowingly manipulated by a sophisticated system of mind control.



As he studied this, Howard was shocked to discover a dark agenda to enslave mankind. This inspired a total commitment to exposing all the many dimensions and help people break free to a life of truth, freedom and sovereignty.



Jillian Hawkins



Jillian is an entrepreneur who has specialized in the Real Estate industry for over 37 years.. She has managed six successful ventures. While being an entrepreneur, there were many peaks and valleys which challenged her to grow and develop herself.



Jillian spent seven years training and developing people in personal growth and development. Four of those years were focused on leading seminars and participating in the transformation of hundreds of lives. She is passionate about the empowerment of humanity.



One area that continually inspired her, is supporting the higher intelligence of humanity spiritually, emotionally and physically. This includes skills with universal laws of creation. She knows that the only way to discover truth in the world is to uncover it first within.



Jillian's purpose is to purge all that is not representative of the true self and in this spirit she has made a commitment to expose all forms of mind control that stand in the way of our personal and collective freedom and vision.



