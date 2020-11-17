How People are Forced into Submission by Government Mind Control

In the early days of the pandemic, I knew that something was seriously wrong but I couldn’t put my finger on it. I kept thinking, “I’ve seen this before” and, “I know this.” It took several months before I made the connection.

This is industrial strength mind control. Once I realized that, the bulk of my anxiety vanished because, in one way, I knew what was going on and I was no longer afraid of it. I still didn’t know where we were going but I had one piece, and that gave me comfort.

As a public service, I wrote the article, “If You’ve Been Scared By the Coronavirus, You’re Suffering From the Effects of Mind Control. I had intended to post the article then move on with my life. What happened was a huge backlash when I shared it on some Vallarta groups. My editor was happy because my article increased the readership of the magazine and he asked me to write many more.

I decided to do a deep dive. For this article, I interviewed Dr. Patrick Wanis a human behavior expert. Here is our conversation.

One of the major contributors to an understanding of mind control was Robert J. Lifton and his book "Thought Reform and the Psychology of Totalism." His principles have been incorporated into this interview.

Nathan: A good one to start with is the demand for purity, the ideology that everything is black and white, no gray area or middle ground. You are with us for or against us. How would you define that, in your experience?

Patrick: When talking about mind control and authoritarianism, we are saying that people are subject to surrendering themselves - surrendering their power to either an ideology or to a leader. One of the ways to easily accomplish the surrender of people is to classify everything as black and white, right and wrong - there's nothing in between. I use the example of George Bush, who said, You're either with us or you're against us. Benito Mussolini declared in speeches across fascist Italy: "O con noi o contro di noi"—You're either with us or against us.

If you contradict anything that the leader or the ideology says, then you're engaging in sacrilege: ‘you're against us, and we're going to exclude and condemn you.’

Nathan: So number two is dispensing of existence. The group decides who has the right to exist And who does not. You've written about immigration, nationalities, races and religions. And the quote, "Jews will not replace us." What does that mean?

Patrick: Even though Lifton calls it “the dispensing of existence,” the in-group decides who has the right to exist, and who does not. The mindset of the in-group is ‘We are the good people; the out-group are the bad people.’ Once we label them as bad, and we begin to objectify them, we remove their humanity, then we go to the next extreme – ‘they don't have the right to exist’, and the focus is their eradication. The white supremacists say, "Jews will not replace us." This is a simple example of the in-group and the out-group. When one says, "Jews will not replace us." What are you actually saying? How are you going to stop them from the replacing you? And in what way are they replacing you? And again, this relates to the concept of black and white – good and bad – everything is black or white.

Nathan: Next is the sacred science, a group's doctrine or ideology as the ultimate truth beyond all questions or dispute, the leader as a spokesperson for God or for all humanity is above criticism and the law. Above the law? How?

Patrick: When Lifton was talking about “sacred science,” he was talking more about religion, and perhaps religious cults. But the principle applies to politics as well. A leader says, ‘I'm the greatest. I'm the best. I'm the one that speaks for everyone. I’m pure and therefore, I'm above criticism, I never do any wrong. I cannot be corrupted. And therefore, I'm also above the law.’ Donald Trump is a prime example with his demeanor, behavior, actions and words when he states that he doesn’t need forgiveness and hasn’t asked God for forgiveness or when he says, “I don't accept responsibility.” He repeatedly proclaims, ‘I'm the best. No one's ever been anything like me. no one has ever had these results." He is always putting himself higher and higher and removing himself from the laws of the land and reinforcing his purity and perfection. Of course, he is not the first person to do this, but he does it to an extreme and shocking level.

Nathan: So it's a combination of invincibility and omniscience.

Patrick: It is definitely a claim of invincibility. ‘What applies to humans does not apply to me.’ Donald Trump's exemplifies that beautifully, saying ‘this person should go to jail, that person should be locked up. But no, no, no, not me. I'm above the law. I've done nothing wrong. You can't even criticize me.’

Nathan: Wow. In our previous discussion, we were talking about Doom scrolling. Can you elaborate on that?

Patrick: Doomscrolling is the obsessive or compulsive behavior of scrolling through the Internet, constantly immersing and exposing yourself to doom and gloom news. Doomscrolling or doomsurfing is done on your phone, laptop or tablet, and making it tactile, and therefore more obsessive.

There is a difference between clicking from channel to channel and watching the negative news versus being in control of your computer and clicking on this article, reading this and then going to another one, and then clicking and then going again. And again. And again. And again. It involves more senses than just watching TV because it could be reading, you could be watching videos, you could be scrolling. And eventually you start to fall into this trap of being very afraid. And at that point, once you're afraid, that's when authoritarianism becomes apparent. That's when you can easily be controlled. And along comes the cult leader, the guru who says you can only trust me.

Nathan: Yeah. And if the fear is deep enough, as it is with many people they willingly hand over their control of their lives to the leader.

Patrick: And this is the this is what we refer to as surrender. Surrender is where you're actually surrendering your power to someone else. You're giving authority to someone else.

And I don't even think most people are consciously aware that that's what they're doing.



Nathan: We can see it, but we have experience and we know what we're looking at. But most people don't have enough awareness to understand what's actually happening to them.

Patrick: Religions do it a particular way. The Buddhists want you to be selfless. The Christians refer to original sin. Religions and even secularists demonize all forms of self-gratification. Thus, what you are being told and programmed is, ‘You are morally corrupt. You've got something wrong with you. You're all sinners. You are all less than. You cannot trust in yourself. You're morally less, inferior or corrupt. And you must surrender to me. Because I am the way, I am the path, I am beyond reproach. I am above criticism. I am above the law. I know it all. I know what is best for you and I am the only one that can save you.’

Nathan: Right. You mentioned one of the things that Trump likes to say is draining the swamp.

Patrick: This is interesting because he appeals to morality by saying,‘See, all these people are immoral. This swamp, the deep state, the establishment, the system, the politicians. All these people, all these politicians are corrupt, but I'm not a politician. I didn't come from politics. I'm going to drain the swamp, I'm going to remove all of this corruption.’ But what you see happening is he removes people, he puts his own family in place, and then they become the new lobbyists.

Nathan: So it hasn't changed anything.

Patrick: No. It is just same stage with different players.

The other interesting thing is some people say that Donald Trump isn't corrupt because he refused to accept a salary. That's true. But look at what he did for his for his children and his family whom he gave positions in the White house. Think of the amount of money that they've made, as a result of their positions. He's allowed Ivanka Trump to make contracts with China (gaining 12 trademarks in), all the while condemning it at the same time. In other countries, they refer to this as corruption; in America, we refer to it as lobbying.

Nathan: Interesting. didn't know that. Moving on, we were talking about fear driven compulsive searching and exposure to negative news, the doom scrolling but you're saying, "Do I need to know this information? Because my life might be in danger."

Patrick: So the key point here is that, once you are given the information that there is danger and fear, you're going to automatically be searching for a solution. "What can I do about this fear and danger?" So you begin doomscrolling. You become trapped in it. There's also a motivation, which is ‘I've got to have the information so that I know how to control my life, how to control myself, I've got to have this information so that I can stay safe.’ What you're ultimately doing is exposing yourself to more fear, more negative news, and more intimidation.

Nathan: Last time we spoke, we were talking about triggers. Marketers like to use the fear of missing out. I think that's a major driver, too.

Patrick: I think it's much stronger because fear of missing out usually applies to something pleasurable, an opportunity such as a party, a date, getting together with friends or having fun. But this is a fear of ‘If I don't know this information, if I don't have this information, something bad could happen to me.’ And they are two very different things.

Nathan: One thing you wrote about was fear versus anxiety.

Patrick: The people in power want you to be anxious. The overarching theme is the way to control people is to place them in a state of fear. When that happens, they will automatically look to someone to save them, to rescue them, to relieve them of the fear and the anxiety. And therefore, they look for saviors. They look for answers. They look for someone who knows the truth, someone who can say "This is what's best for you." That's part of the authoritarian condition.

Nathan: Yeah, it's, it's interesting. Another thing you were talking about is a feeling that the world is out of control.

Patrick: Yes. Fear is the anticipation of pain. Anxiety is a generalized feeling that your world is out of control, coupled with the attempt to try to control something that you can't control. And along comes someone who says, ‘I have the answers. I have the truth. I can tell you what's best for you. I'll solve your problems. I am selfless.’

Nathan: And in other words, you become easy prey, there's a good chance you'll fall for it. So another thing you spoke about are the responses to anxiety and the pandemic on both sides.

Patrick: The majority of people are afraid. So therefore, they might wear a mask, socially isolate, socially distance, or avoid going out. That's a direct response to ‘the world's out of control and a there is real threat that my life is in danger.’

Then you have the other group that says, ‘The world is out of control, because they're trying to control us. And these people are wearing masks and social distancing. We're not going to do that. We're going to do the extreme opposite.’ I believe that's just another response to anxiety, to the feeling that the world's out of control.



Nathan: So you’ve got to do something, you've got to protect yourself somehow. The other thing you were talking about, was a man by the name of Joseph ledoux. You said that in Australia, the way people feel emotion and express it is very different from what you see in America. Could you elaborate on that?

Patrick: Certain cultures have a predominant emotion. If you think of American society, there are probably three key emotions. Americans love to have fun. If you look at the movies, many of the movies are often fun, or they are fear-based which is the second emotion. Fear is something that's very apparent in the US. They are afraid of religions, afraid of foreigners, afraid of the Democrats or Republicans; just generally afraid. The third emotion are things that are taboo.

Joseph said that he doesn't believe emotions are universal. He believes they are culture specific. So you might go to one nation where there's more anger, you might go to one nation where there's more passivity. When we think of the Indian culture, we automatically have a completely different concept of their emotions, versus the Brits who don't show much emotion at all. They tend to be more stoic in their emotion, or their emotional response. If you talk about Australia, Australia, have fun people, but they're also very hard working. They don't they don't express fear in the way that Americans do, you don't see that fear.

Nathan: Okay, the next thing we're looking at was cultivating of hate, and fear. How would you address that?

Patrick: It's actually quite simple, because it's the overarching theme, which is you need to be afraid of those people. This is the in group, this is us. We belong. Those people over there, they're the out group, you need to be very afraid of them. And you need to identify with our group, you need to follow our group, you need to believe in the ideology. And again, a classic example is Trump. he creates enemies very quickly. And then says to you, "but I can keep you safe from that enemy, I can save you."

Nathan: Where does hatred come in?

Patrick: Once you've created the in group, that's the people that we accept our group. But those people outside the group, they're the enemy. And what we start to do is we start to give them labels, we start to remove their faces, we start to make them objects, we start to remove their humanity. You have to begin to dehumanize others, make yourself anonymous because you're part of this big group. And you give blind obedience to authority.

The tipping point to hate and hatred is permission. Again, I'm going to use Donald Trump as an example. People say, Oh, he's the best president we've ever had. And my response is, well, if he is why is the country so divided? And why do you think why is there so much more apparent hatred from both sides? Why is this so much more apparent, or obvious emboldened racism? Because there was permission given. Now the permission doesn't have to be I give you permission to be a racist. It can be condoning violent, racist activities and saying, There's good people on both sides.

We also get permission, not just from a leader, we get permission from our in group. Our in group can be our social media group. It can be the people with whom we already resonate. Maybe I'm liberal, therefore I resonate with liberals. If I'm Republican I resonate with Republicans. And so therefore, what do I do I hear one person saying something racist, or violent or prejudiced and bigoted. And so I actually end up giving myself permission. And I believe, oh, it's okay, it's acceptable, I'm authorized, I'm now permitted to join this group and start spreading hate, and separate people.

And now gather people together to attack the target. And the target is these outsiders. So what's happening is, you're also shifting your personal morality. Right? One more point on that, this occurs in every cult, you have to sacrifice your individual identity and form part of the group or mass identity.

You put on the maga hat, or you put on a uniform, or you put on something that distinguishes you from other people, or you say things that other people say your slogans, your change of mantras, you have uniform. And watch the news.

Nathan: The most obvious example is the mask.

Patrick: That's an excellent example that I hadn't thought of. You're giving up your identity. And now you're just this person with a mask? When I'm referring here to giving up or losing your individual identity. And that relates to politics to religions and to cults. It can be a secular cult, a yoga cult, a philosophical cult, etc.

Nathan: And my experience with these groups is that while the ideologies are different, the methods of control are the same.

Patrick: What we're saying is, I'm giving up my personal identity, my personal morality, I'm handing it over to a charismatic leader. Now, as far as we're concerned, it is a similar concept, I'm giving up my individual identity to wear a mask. And the people that don't wear masks, I refuse to give up my individual identity. I'm not going to cover my face, I'm not going to cover who I am. And then you have some people within the group of mask squares who say, I'm still going to try and establish individual identity by having a distinctive mask.

Nathan: Next in line is the information control.

Patrick: According to some research I did, 15 billionaires own America’s mainstream media. So therefore, they have the power to control information. On the other extreme, you have a person who says, I'm going to control the information by putting it out somewhere on Twitter. So no one can control me. I'll decide what information I'm going to hand out. And then I'm going to tell you anything else you hear is not true at all. Anything else you hear are lies, they're false. They're fake news. So there's both sides. Look for ways to control the information.

Nathan: The propaganda tends to come at you from all directions. One of the things you had mentioned is mind control via physical and psychological isolation.

Patrick: We've seen it with the pandemic, - the obvious physical isolation. Social distancing means not being able to make an emotional connection with people. The physical isolation leads to loneliness, which leads to all sorts of physical and mental illness. The physical isolation leads to a sense of powerlessness, hopelessness, fear, uncertainty, confusion and that automatically tills the soil, for someone to come along and begin to control you because of your fear and powerlessness. Eventually that will lead to control.

Nathan: You wrote about reprogramming, creating doubt, mistrust, gaslighting. I find gaslighting to be most interesting term here.

Patrick: And I'll explain that. What is this example of hidden authoritarianism? Some of it is obvious, but often it isn't. So one of the ways to become an authority figure and to control the masses is to create doubt. You can't trust the news. You can't trust the sources of information. You can't trust these people. You've got to be afraid of these people X, Y, and Z. You can't even trust yourself. You have to doubt everything and the only person you can trust, the only person in whom you can have faith is me, the leader, the cult leader, the guru. So I think that one's pretty obvious because again, it's this recurring theme. And therefore that leads to reprogramming. I reprogram you into doubting yourself, into doubting other people, into doubting the news, into doubting all the institutions that you once relied upon.

The The classic example in America is Walter Cronkite. it's astounding to me that people speak of the faith that they had in this one man, this newsreader. Today, no one has any faith in anyone in the news. Not at all, not let alone an individual they don't even believe in it in an institution in into a into a news channel or a news outlet or a new source.

Gaslighting is a term that refers to the attempt to get you to doubt your own judgment, to destabilize you. You doubt your own judgment, your own memory, your own decisions, your own power, your own intelligence, your own choice.

The term comes from the British play Gas Light (1938). My understanding of it is a man was trying to drive his wife insane by manipulating the gas lighting in their home.

People say that the media gaslights you, and other people say Donald Trump gaslights you when he says, ‘I never said that’, even though you play the video right next to it and there he is saying XYZ.

Nathan: Yes, I've heard this. One of the things we were talking about is appealing to search a need for meaning and purpose.

Patrick: This is another insidious way of winning people over. Religions do it; politicians do it. Religions give you meaning and purpose. Now, that doesn't mean it's evil. Religions will give you meaning and purpose either to convert other people to the religion, or to devote yourself to God, to worship, love and adore God.

Oher organizations will do the same thing. It can even be done with a slogan, ‘Make America great again.’ So what's your meaning and purpose now? My meaning and purpose is to love adore support, devote myself to this ideology and to the leader Donald Trump, so that we can make America great again. And it's easy to do when people don't have their own individual sense of meaning and purpose.

Nathan: The next section is about taking back control and limiting exposure to the mass media and anxiety provoking material.

Patrick: This is where we are going to say how you take back control. You've got to limit your exposure. You've got to become aware that when you're looking at the news, whether that's on your phone, etc. it is designed to be anxiety provoking, because that will make you come back again and again. You need to become aware if you're engaging in doom scrolling. You want to take back responsibility. You want to see, "am I handing over my power, my authority, to someone else?" Am I surrendering myself to an organization or ideaology? And how does that affect me?

Signs to watch out for. Is a person demanding absolute obedience? Demonizing the outside world. It's us against them. We're the chosen ones. If you're not with us, you're going to go to hell when the world goes to hell. it is the typical Christian line. I am the way the truth and the life and you must go to God through me. If you refuse to believe me you're going to go to hell when you die.

Gurus and cults. Submission and obedience. Establishing the in group; establishing the out group. developing hatred, creating more fear, giving one's identity for the mass identity, pledging love, obedience and devotion to the leader, losing trust in yourself, losing trust in others, other than the ideology or the leader.

Nathan: It's interesting that Trump created the term, fake news. Years ago it was called, disinformation.

It's much stronger when you use the term, "fake news." Remember, he speaks like a 10 or 12-year old, so he's not going to use big words. This is one of the reasons he has mass appeal. Fake news has a bigger emotional grab. And Trump got that from Stalin, that the press is the enemy of the people.

Nathan: Next up is Chaos, drama, and mass hypnosis.

Patrick: Trump is very skillful at creating constant chaos and drama, as a way to distract you, or create more fear. With chaos and drama there is less trust, you don't know who to believe, And again, here comes the charismatic leader who says I can save you, I can rescue you. I have the answers; you cannot trust anyone else.

In terms of mass hypnosis, people are being led to believe something, and often something that isn't true. And they are being led to do something that they would not consciously agree to do.

If you were to ask people from India, Asia, etc. if they were racist, they would say "No," but then they would engage in racist behavior. And they're not consciously aware of what they are doing.

Nathan: And now we enter into the realm of Conspiracy Theorists

Patrick: There have been many situations where conspiracy theories have actually been validated. Chem trails, where it was revealed that the government did testing in the San Francisco area. Many people experience anxiety and they try to bring about order in chaos by bringing forth these strong theories that will explain what's happening. And they break it down into an elevator pitch. i.e. Hilary Clinton and Mother Theresa are part of a cabal that 's trying to take over the world.

Nathan: What are you thoughts about masks

Patrick: They are not just about removing your identity and dehumanizing you. It's about taking away your freedom. You are being controlled. You must wear a mask.

Nathan: For me, it's a boundary violation. You're telling me to do something I disagree with, something I don't want to do, and it angers me immensely.

Patrick: Here are some other points. Americans love their freedom. And yet in Australia, people are OK with putting on a mask. Are we giving the masks a meaning they do not have? Which country has rebelled the most? America. Which country has rebelled the least? Australia. The city of Melbourne has had the strictest lockdown in the world. Some people rebelled, but not many. The culture is also a mitigating factor. Another thing is that each person gives the mask a meaning. i.e. You're controlling us.

Nathan: What are your thoughts about the vaccine?

Patrick: Everyone is freaking about the mask, but what will happen when they say, we have the vaccine and it works, now everyone must have the vaccine? And when they say you cannot fly, you cannot go to the supermarket, you cannot do anything unless you take the vaccine. That will create a bigger controversy. And I, for one, do not want to take the vaccine. The fear of putting poison in your body.

Nathan: I was trying to avoid the controversy. And when I saw Plandemic 2, I knew I couldn't avoid it any longer. And the purpose of the vaccine is population control, if you follow what's going on in the news.

Patrick: How will people respond to that? How far can they push it with the control? China set up tracing 6 months ago. As for the government, they follow me constantly, in every way. Through Gmail, they can follow you. Google tracks you. And they track you through your credit card. And they will sometimes check on you to see if you bought something in a certain place. And they track your patterns. How much more control do they want?

It's insane. Why do they need so much control? If they really wanted to kill you, they wouldn't tell you to wear a mask or social distance, they would release some pathogen and let you all die.

Nathan: Who knows? Maybe the just get off on seeing us suffer.

~end

So How Did You (Nathan) Avoid Being Affected?

First off, I am affected by the pandemic, just like everyone else. How I choose to deal with it is something else. First off, because I have a strong background with fraud, I recognized it as a scam almost from day one.

I was affected for quite a while and was deeply caught up in doom scrolling. One day, I realized what I was doing and resolved to unplug from the narrative as much as possible.

In the early days of the pandemic, the fear started to get to me and my girlfriend. At one point I realized I had to be strong for both of us. I visualized a strong anchor through my feet going into the earth. I also created the visualization of standing in the eye of a hurricane, in a clear space with blue sky, while watching all the drama whirling around me. By doing so I was able to maintain my grounding.

Also, I'm not afraid of the virus. Unlike many people, I made my peace with death a long time ago. If I get sick and die it is God's will. Simple as that. Not being afraid allows me to think clearly, write clearly, and be of service to others.

