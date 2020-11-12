How To Avoid The Mask Shaming Wars

•The only way to defeat the mask argument is to refuse to engage.

• Stating your boundaries will almost certainly lead to a fight with the mask shamers. In my experience, they will do anything and everything to put you in your place, including shaming, bullying, belittling, calling you selfish, accusing you of killing grandma, murdering people, etc.

• Some people will curse you with death if you refuse to listen to them. They will attempt to bully/harass/shame you into compliance and they might tell you they hope you suffer a painful death on a ventilator.

• Some act like they're psychic and guarantee you will get sick and die if you don't listen to them. Others act like they have magical powers and the ability to curse you with illness on demand.

• Resist all desire to retaliate. It will only make the situation worse and could involve the police.

• Whenever possible, remove yourself from the abuse.



Why Are People Acting This Way?



There are a number of reasons but the simplest answer is fear of death. The fear has risen up in their bodies, gone into their minds and has become deeply entrenched. When that happens, reason and sanity depart the stage and the person becomes completely irrational. This is what causes people to snitch on their neighbors, scream at others for not wearing masks, and on and on. It's tempting to be angry with such people, but the best route is compassion, because they have become mentally unbalanced and they do not know what they do.



How to Disarm the Propagandists



• The fight is what the propagandists want, to sow division.

• The best solution is to refuse to take the bait. When you disengage, they lose all power over you.

• Ignore the mask shamers. Act as if they don't exist. Do your best to live your life as you did before the plandemic.

• To reduce the discomfort of shopping, take the time to learn how to shop online. It might take more time to order, but it will save time on travel and reduce travel expenses.



How to Deal with the Narrative



• Limit your exposure

• Unplug from all social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram). In addition, do not read the newspaper, watch TV, or listen to the radio. Learn to trust in life. If it's important, someone will tell you.

• Go for long walks

• Avoid businesses that demand mask wearing

• Use Uber or taxis

• Rent/Buy a car for more freedom

• If you visit businesses, only wear a mask to get in, then drop it below your nose once you get inside (civil disobedience).

• Refuse all hand sanitizer. If forced to accept it, wipe it off at the first opportunity (many sanitizers are toxic and can make you sick).

How to Recover From Your Anxiety Caused By the Narrative

The plandemic has caused enormous pain for people all over the world. If you're suffering from anxiety, I recommend you download the free audio at the end of this article. If you listen to it every day, it will help you calm your mind and ground your energy. In addition, you will be able to deal with the inevitable problems of life, calmly and from a resourceful state.