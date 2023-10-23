An Artist Who Inspires With Her Art



The word "inspiring" suits her perfectly. "Inspiration" is also a vital component in her paintings. I'm referring to Ada Colorina, a local pictorial artist with an extensive and distinguished career. Her creative talent, reflected in her naif-style work, along with her altruism and love for art, makes her a woman who inspires.

For these reasons, in the realm of culture, she was recognized at the 2023 edition of the Inspiring Lives Award presentation, created by Dr. María Rodolfa Gómez. This celebration brought together proactive, wonderful, and socially conscious women, each making a difference in their respective fields. "To inspire is to love," as the award's slogan expresses.

As part of the festive program, they had national and international speakers to motivate and nurture the group's vision. This contributed to the expansion and sharing of actions that inspire within their families, businesses, organizations, or communities. Therefore, we can consider that doing what inspires us, being a source of inspiration, and feeling inspired are possible paths to contemplate and choose for navigating the journey of life with greater enthusiasm, focus, and determination.