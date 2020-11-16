enes
Log in

Living Like A Local: Cultural Logic

Vallarta Hidden Gem: Terraza Las Arecas

Five Of My Favorite Vallarta Restaurants

Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, Vallartas Only Oral And Maxilofacial Surgeon

Exchange Rates And Puerto Vallarta Real Estate
23
Mon, Nov
70 New Articles

Art Show and Exhibition-WHALE SEASON: Featuring the Humpback Whale By Barbara Stens Will Run Until November 29th

Art and Music
Typography
  • Smaller Small Medium Big Bigger
  • Default Helvetica Segoe Georgia Times
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The show is open from 2 to 10 pm except for Mondays in Studio 15 at Qulture located at Venustiano Carranza 466, Emiliano Zapata, PV.



When you're there don't forget to drop your card or name in the fishbowl to win a frame-able event poster! The drawing will take place on November 29th, 2020 live from her Facebook page.

 

Screen_Shot_2020-11-17_at_10.52.16_AM.png

 

Barbara is a Canadian Artist living in Puerto Vallarta.

 

Screen_Shot_2020-11-17_at_10.52.25_AM.png

 

She graduated from art school as an Environmental Designer; after which she pursued a career in the commercial arts industry. Across her career, she has enjoyed a varied array of professional successes in visual arts. Everything from owning and operating an independent art supplies store to working in ad agencies and in-house art departments.​

In 1998, Barbara relocated to Southeast Asia, where her passion for art and design grew. Through the Indonesian Heritage Society, she collaborated with adventure journalists; exploring and documenting flora, fauna, geography, and indigenous peoples. She has and continues to work as a freelance designer with international clients.

Through her passion for design and years of living internationally, her painting and drawing developed into her own visual expression and distinctive style. Working with a vibrant palette, the use of color configurations, and the art of transforming geometric and curvilinear forms into dramatic artwork.

You can read more and see some of her paintings at her website.

 

Screen_Shot_2020-11-17_at_10.52.34_AM.png

Sign up via our free email subscription service to receive notifications when new information is available.