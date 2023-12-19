Classical Ballet, A Discipline In Puerto Vallarta.



Ballet, considered the mother of all dances, has been recognized for centuries as one of the cradles of Modern Art. Originating in monarchy, specifically among male rulers, it evolved over time into a chamber dance form, overshadowing the social aspects of Italian tarantellas and waltzes.

The "Ballet Company of Teatro Alla Scala" in Milan, Italy, stands as the oldest institution teaching this discipline. However, most ballet steps were named in French. The "Ballet de la Opera de Paris" and the "Royal Ballet" also boast considerable antiquity, each possessing its unique style and technique. Yet, nothing compares to the grandeur of the Russian Ballets of St. Petersburg, such as the "Bolshoi" and the "Kirov Ballet", which combined the virtuosity of Russian folklore with the elegance of Ballet, giving life to the golden era of Classical Ballet, recognized worldwide.

The Russian Ballets perfected the technique and filled it with virtuosity. However, it was the collaborative effort with great musicians like Peter I. Tchaikovsky or Igor Stravinsky that made the difference. These musicians composed music specifically for the greatest classical ballets of that era. Moreover, choreographers like Marius Petipa and Julius Pierrot created timeless works of art that continue to be performed by the world's leading ballet companies today. Pieces such as "Swan Lake," "The Nutcracker," "La Fille mal Gardée," and "La Sylphide" are part of the eternal classics of the golden age of Ballet. In the romantic era, works like "Romeo and Juliet," "Manon," "Spartacus," and "The Specter of the Rose" by Diaguilev's Ballets Russes stand out.

In Puerto Vallarta, we are still far from producing and presenting classical ballet due to the insufficient cultural embedding of this beautiful art. The absence of adequate infrastructure for the professional development of dancers, the lack of a theater with appropriate dimensions accessible to all, the absence of government art schools, and the meager budget allocated by governments to this sector hinder society from experiencing the phenomenon of World Classical Ballet. Despite this, Puerto Vallarta harbors individuals with the ideal physical characteristics to become outstanding dancers.

Nevertheless, it's gratifying to acknowledge the tremendous effort and dedication of classical ballet academies in our city. Despite financial limitations, they have provided the opportunity for hundreds of Vallarta's children and young people to dream, many of whom are already venturing into the professional realm of this art at a national level. Schools like "ProDanza," "Ballet Arte Danza y Cultura," "Mía Dance," and the recently inaugurated "DanceDay" stand out for their commitment to providing the best possible instruction to young individuals aspiring to a professional ballet career.