Don’t Miss the Fashion Show Thursday Evening at Magic Market

Expect to see originally and locally designed clothing, shoes, jewelry, accessories, and art. The event will be hosted by singing sensation Perla Alcaron, who will also treat the audience with a performance. The fashion show will follow a presentation by Ballet Vallarta Azteca, demonstrating traditional Mexican dances.

Still holiday gift shopping? Magic Market is a great place to find something really special. All products and vendors have been carefully screened to be Puro Mexicano, authentically Mexican designed and/or produced. You can find all sorts of art and craft items from stone and wood carvings, sculptures, pottery, lamps, decorative boxes, baskets, to full size paintings.

Several vendors offer beautiful jewelry of silver, cut gems, polished stones, opal, pearls, beads, pine needles, and glass. Handcrafted clothing, accessories, and leather goods also make great gifts, you can even find something for the dog!

And for that hard-to-shop-for person who has everything, how about an authentically Mexican delicious consumable product? Coffee, cacao, honey, jelly, nuts, dried fruits, cookies, candies, cakes, juices, wines, and raicillas. Plus you can check out the handmade chocolates and sculptures at Cacao Magico.

Participants of the Young Entrepreneurs Corner this week will include Rainbow Art handmade bracelets and painting, Huella Carmen Oaxacan crafts, and Mundo de Caramelo desserts and cakes.

There are still a couple weeks of sea turtle egg-hatching season, so come on by and throw a few bean bags in the cornhole game to benefit Campamento Tortuguero Boca de Tomatlan, a group dedicated to protect sea turtle eggs and hatchlings as they begin their new lives.

The fun and festivities start at 5:00 Thursday evening at Puerto Magico, Puerto Vallarta’s new cruise ship terminal. Parking and admission are free, and bring your appetites as there is a huge variety of freshly made food, desserts, and beverages.