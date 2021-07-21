Guns N' Roses Concert Cancelled In Guadalajara

After the cancellation of the concert that Guns N' Roses was scheduled to perform in the capital of Jalisco at the Akron stadium on Thursday, October 7, thousands of fans are disappointed.

Mexican fans, especially those from Guadalajara, reacted on the social networks of the band, led by Axi Rose, lamenting the cancellation of the concert. This after the possibility of reuniting with the creators of "Welcome to the jungle" had been confirmed in the first days of July. However, now there is uncertainty about the new presentation date, due to the significant growth of the coronavirus infections in Jalisco, especially in Guadalajara and its metropolitan area.

The International tour starting July 31, Gun's N' Roses will begin their international tour at the Hersheypack Stadium in Hershey, for their North American tour, for the month of November they will begin presentations in Australia and New Zealand, to arrive in Europe in the summer of 2022. The last visit of Gun's N' Roses in Guadalajara was in October 2019, at the Jalisco Stadium, an event that caused discomfort to the attendees, who were affected by the security measures, overcrowding and not complying with the opening hours of doors for the event, a situation that resulted in fines to the organizers by the city of Guadalajara. The members of the Health Board of Jalisco decided that there are still no conditions for the approval of massive musical concerts such as the one scheduled for the American band Gun's N' Roses, in the city of Guadalajara.