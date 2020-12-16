Last Chance to Shop Magic Market This Year

This Thursday evening will be the last Magic Market for the year, and your last chance to shop for holiday gifts at the amazing Magic Market.

If you still have some holiday shopping to do, Magic Market is the perfect place to find authentically Mexican-made beautifully handcrafted gift items for anyone on your list. For him you can find hand-stitched shirts, leather goods, woven hats, silver jewelry, trinket boxes, bottled beverages, stone figures and lamps, wood carvings and scrap metal sculptures.

For her you can find absolutely gorgeous silver and stone jewelry, colorful hand-stitched clothing, one-of-a-kind leather bags and accessories, bath and beauty products, carved figures in stone or wood, yummy treats including hand-made chocolates from Cacao Magico, and beautifully painted art pieces in all shapes and sizes.

The Young Entrepreneurs Corner features some of Vallarta’s youngest and newest business people and their products. This week don’t miss Rainbow Art handmade bracelets and paintings, Huella Carmin Oaxacan crafts, and Mundo de Caramelo desserts and cakes, yum-yum.

We invite everyone to toss a few bean bags in the cornhole game benefiting Campamento Tortuguera Boca de Tomates. It is the end of the season for the laying and hatching of sea turtle eggs, and they have been working hard to collect laid eggs, incubate them in a protected area, and release the babies to the sea when ready. Any donation you can give them for this great cause would be greatly appreciated.

Magic Market wishes to thank all its guests, patrons, and vendors for their participation these past few months since its inception. This has been a particularly difficult year for businesses and individuals, and their families. Our goal is to provide an accessible and safe venue for local businesses offering authentic Mexican goods. We hope this next year brings relief from the pandemic and heightened prosperity for everyone. Next year we plan to be even bigger and better!!

So don’t miss this our last Magic Market of the year. Located at Puerto Magico, Puerto Vallarta’s new cruise ship terminal. The fun starts Thursday evening at 5:00, and this week features the music of Sax Sessions. Parking and Admission are free, See you there!!