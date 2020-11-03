The Magic Market And Festival Includes A Fire Dancer And Another Young Entrepreneur

This friday’s Magic Market And Festival, though with many less people, was just as great as any other one and I invite you to come.

When I first walked in Magic Market it seemed the same, but as I walked further in and turned the corner I could tell there were many booths missing. And not only that, but many less customers. But I also saw a few new stands, not many though. One of them was a brand new young entrepreneur, Flip by Ali. As I walked around Puerto Mágico and into the big open room where entertainment is normally held I saw half the food stands gone, including one of my dad’s favorites, Mixiotes Machetes.

As for entertainment we had less showmen and viewers, but us who were there still enjoyed it. Mimo Rey came and did a different yet similar show for us. He started at 5:30 with his regular introduction. He brought in his suitcase full of items and, of course, it got stuck! But on what? We will never know.

Afterwards he mocked his viewers, which we all laughed at. And he got stuck in his lovely house. Or at least I assumed it was lovely, but none of us were able to see it.

And as you might have guessed, next he did some hat tricks and trained some lice to do circus-like tricks...

He did some juggling and he danced around…

Walked his dog (which was quite untrained and jumped up on me twice)…

And he kept hurting himself with a sword!! He’s very irresponsible when it comes to knives.

At around 6 PM Mimo Rey asked for tips and went home...

After the mime the same hoop artist started playing his trumpet at 6:30 to get all of our attention. Then he did his usual entrance trick,which is spinning a hoop on his leg and balancing a glass ball whilst playing the trumpet!!

Then he got inside of a large hoop, which he called “the worlds largest hoop”, made out of steel...

And after that he took out something that looked like a very large cat toy and lit it on fire! He then swung around the ball of fire and circled it quite closely to his body.

The performance was very close to the crowd and in my opinion was very amazing! I thought the show was over right when he got 2 smaller chains out and lit the ends on fire, which he did tricks with as well!

After that he really was done. And as I mentioned before, the place was more empty than usual, and the hoop performer noticed that too. He said that normally there are many people giving him tips, but this time he was doing the show mainly from the heart, since he wouldn’t be getting very much out of it. I, of course, felt bad and gave him all the change I had.

After those performances dancers came on stage and danced away all night until closing time. They started off with the state of Hidalgo dance, which was very fun and lively.

The woman were wearing a beautiful white top with embroidered flowers and a colored skirt with a white stripe on the bottom. One of the girls had a green one and the other had a yellow one. The men wore an untucked white shirt with brown and red stripes at the top along with a brown and red scarf and black pants.

If you want to support anyone from the Magic Market such as the entertainers or the stand owners then I invite you to come next Friday and buy something! The Magic Market will be open from 4-8 pm, waiting for you. Parking and entry is free.