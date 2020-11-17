Magic Market Returns to Later Schedule Starting at 5pm

Now that the 8:00pm business curfew has ended, Puerto Magico’s Magic Market, now held on Thursdays, will resume a 5:00pm to 8:00pm schedule.

This week Magic Market and Festival honors the national celebration of the Mexican Revolution. Entertainment will include a performance of traditional Mexican dances in full costume by Ballet Vallarta Azteca, two mariachi bands, Mariachi Nuevo Continental and Mariachi Los Nietos, and the dancing horses and churros of Rancho de Tato.

And in case you missed it, Magic Market has expanded into the outdoor waterfront areas of Puerto Magico, allowing more open areas and a constant fresh ocean breeze. Plus the bonus of a beautiful Vallarta sunset across the water.

With the holidays coming up, Magic Market is a great place to find authentically Mexican handmade goods, arts, and crafts that make perfect and thoughtful gifts. You can find beautiful jewelry, clothing, and accessories; fine art including paintings, pottery, and wood, stone, and metal sculptures; artisan foods, beverages, and candies; health, beauty, and bath products; and, of course, lots of hot, fresh food, drink and desserts to please any palette.

This week’s Young Entrepreneurs Corner will feature Lollypop handmade bracelets, Rainbow Art handmade bracelets and painting, and delicious donuts from Meper Donaz. Don’t forget to swing by the cornhole fundraising game and throw a few bean bags for Campamento Tortuguero Boca de Tomates, or shop their booth or make a donation to benefit saving baby sea turtles. We’re right in the middle of sea turtle nesting season, and they could use your help. What they need most is volunteers, stop by their booth to see how you can be a part of saving an endangered species.

Once again, Magic Market is now on Thursdays, and goes back to starting at 5:00pm this week, with festivities through 10:00pm. Parking and admission are free, gather your friends and family and come down to Puerto Magico, Puerto Vallarta’s new cruise ship terminal.