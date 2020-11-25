Magic Market to Collect Donations for Flood Victims of Tabasco and Chiapas

Several days of heavy rain in southeastern Mexico caused thousands to be evacuated and the loss or damage of their homes by flooding and landslides.

River overflow in the area exceeded record highs set in 2008, and two State of Emergencies have been issued in Tabasco. Emergency shelters have been set up for the victims, and humanitarian help is needed to care for them. Magic Market will be hosting a food drive for the effort, and is encouraging guests to bring donation items such as rice, beans, canned goods, lentils, and sugar. Bring what you can, your contributions will be greatly appreciated.

Last Friday staff members of Magic Market as well as those from Chinelos, La Zona MX, Arthu’s Place, and Curcucao, participated in a turtle release and environmental education talk on the care of sea turtles. They and their young children experienced the magic of releasing over 200 baby sea turtles to begin their new lives in the ocean. There is still about a month left of hatching season, and you can be a part of the magic, too. Come by and visit their booth at the Magic Market and find out how you can volunteer or donate. Or you can toss a few bean bags for the cause at their cornhole fundraising game.

Entertainment this week will include a performance by Mimo Ray, Vallarta Azteca traditional Mexican dances, and Circo Sem Rumo demonstrating amazing tricks with his oversized hula-hoop.

And don’t miss our Young Entrepreneurs Corner featuring Lollypop handmade bracelets, Rainbow Art hand made bracelets and painting, Meper Donaz donuts, and new this week is Anartia Fatima with hand painted tote bags.

So come on down to this week’s Magic Market located at Puerto Magico, Puerto Vallarta’s new cruise ship terminal. That’s Thursday starting at 5:00pm through 10:00pm. Bring your friends and family, come hungry and enjoy the great variety of fresh foods, beverages, and desserts, and don’t forget to bring a non-perishable food donation for the flood victims of Tabasco and Chiapas.