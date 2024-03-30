Meeting Of Children's Orchestras In Puerto Vallarta.



Childhood talents are very important to Mexicans. Art is the essential foundation for the balance of all societies. Since ancient times, art has been the fundamental piece for strengthening the values, principles, and moral behaviors of the people. Through art, ideas and concepts are built that empower the culture of the people or even a nation. That is why cultivating art in children, as well as encouraging them to develop new pathways to discern the artistic phenomenon, is an imperative of humanity.



From the beginning of April until April 6th, the first National Meeting of Children's and Youth Orchestras 2024 will take place in our city, Puerto Vallarta.



There will be 11 groups from the states of Mexico City, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacán, Puebla, and Querétaro coming together in Puerto Vallarta for this great National Meeting. So we will be fortunate that the academic meeting will bring together more than 60 young music students with their peers from the Orquesta Escuela de Puerto Vallarta AC to participate in a variety of instrument classes, orchestra general rehearsals, conferences, and master classes based at the University of Valle de Atemajac (UNIVA) here in Puerto Vallarta.



In addition to promoting the development of children's artistic talent, this great meeting will bring the opportunity to see and hear great international youth artists. The First National Meeting of Children's and Youth Orchestras Puerto Vallarta 2024 also includes two grand presentations: a Gala concert with 100 musicians on stage at the Vallarta Theater on Friday, April 5th. And also, a closing concert open to the public on Saturday, April 6th at 8 pm at the Los Arcos del Malecón amphitheater.



We must express our enthusiasm because the event is organized and promoted by the Orquesta Escuela de Puerto Vallarta AC in coordination with the government of Puerto Vallarta.