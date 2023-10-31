Mel R. Bravo At Los Mangos Library.



On Monday, October 30, following a reading session of horror stories by the Community of Poets and Writers (PYE), a grand conference titled "Publish Your Book on Amazon" was held at Los Mangos Library. The conference was led by the accomplished writer, Mel R. Bravo.

Mel R. Bravo is a successful author on this digital platform, selling a significant number of books. He has excelled in subjects related to personal growth, self-esteem, the psychology of greatness, mysticism, and numerology. In fact, his upcoming book will be titled "Numerology." In just four short years of being a professional writer, Mel has managed to establish himself as one of the most marketable authors on the digital platform.

The conference was attended by Isela Mariscal, the Director of Los Mangos Library, and the young writer Gyneth Casab, who had previously presented her book, "Plan to Solve a Problem." Isela began by extending a warm welcome, and Mel continued to share his expertise for an hour, guiding writers through the various stages required to publish a book and subsequently position it as a successful product. Mel's background as a researcher and business administrator has been instrumental in achieving his remarkable sales in the literary world.

Mel has three published books:

1.-"You Can Overcome Anything."

2.-"You Can Overcome Anything Vol. 2."

3.-"Leadership Within You" (Best Seller)



He is currently on the verge of releasing his fourth book, "Numerology: Unraveling and Unlocking the Power Within You." This book is carefully being crafted, as Mel recommends taking the time to ensure all details are covered before publishing. We eagerly await the release of Mel R. Bravo's next literary work.