Miguel "Art Work" In Puerto Vallarta



Located on one of the streets of Olas Altas in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, the mural by Miguel "Art Work" is exhibited in the open air for the enjoyment of all Vallartans and tourists who visit the city. An impressive image measuring 2.7 meters in height by 12 meters in length. It is the mural of an indigenous Wixarika man who communicates with the Nahuales and emits an immense cosmic force.

"Cosmogony," an incredible and beautiful painting that has traveled around the world as one of the best images of Puerto Vallarta. Unfortunately, it has received the harsh rays of the sun, as well as the intense rains from last year, which is why it currently requires significant restoration.

This mural was created last year by Miguel "Art Work," who uses his talent also to create incredible tattoos that are, without a doubt, true works of art on the human body. The mural took about 13 days to create in the first months of last year, and it was sponsored by "Tlacuilo."

Despite significant damage to its paint and texture, the mural remains wonderful and continues to give an impressive appearance to the Olas Altas neighborhood in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. We hope that soon Miguel decides to come from Toronto, Ontario, to restore his great work of art, which always contributes to the culture of our country because, precisely, the mural's theme is the origin of our cosmic indigenous culture.