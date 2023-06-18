Mobile History Museum: Discovering The History Of Puerto Vallarta



Through the Oral Foundation of Puerto Vallarta, an initiative has been launched to promote the history of Puerto Vallarta. The program, called "Ruta Mushi," has been active for the past two weeks and is located in Hidalgo Park, offering an opportunity to explore the true history of the municipality of Puerto Vallarta.

On the facade of the truck, visitors can read a poem featuring the inspiring words of local poet "Lalo Quimixto." This invitation encourages people to discover the fascinating world of our beloved Puerto's past. History builds identity and fosters a sense of belonging within a community. It encourages people to care for and protect their spaces of art, culture, and history.

Inside the truck, there is a single path that leads visitors through the great achievements of Puerto Vallarta, such as its foundation, its transition to a municipality, its elevation to city status, and its transformation into Mexico's most important tourist destination.

The foundation does not receive support from any institution, which is why a nominal entrance fee of $20 per person is charged. These funds are used to sustain the cultural project of educating the people of Puerto Vallarta. Each month, the mobile museum will focus on a different theme, enriching the knowledge not only of Vallarta locals but also of the tourists who visit this vibrant city.