Music Universal And Timeless Expression



As a universal expression, we integrate music into our daily lives, making it a part of us. We absorb its essence. Its clear or dark chords stir emotions, captivate, and transform us—serving as a conduit to recall or relive events, reconnect with our cultural, geographical, or generational roots. It becomes a friend in times of sadness, joy, celebrations, achievements, or dreams. Regardless of its rhythm, timbre, or melody, it shapes moods, unique experiences, both intimate and collective.

The art of music provides multiple benefits to those who listen, experience, or create it. It makes us laugh, dance, and feel empowered, renewing or strengthening the spirit, celebrations, and idiosyncrasies of countries, cultures, or communities. Its evolution and history can be seen through at least six significant periods, representing its development from prehistory to the modern era, passing through ancient times, the Middle Ages, the Renaissance, and the classical period. Undoubtedly, it offers a vast catalog for auditory and emotional learning and enjoyment. Its careful and appropriate selection will make a difference.

Several dates around the world commemorate music. UNESCO established October 1st, 1975, as a day to recognize it as a factor that unites and interacts among peoples and societies. However, the International Musician Day or Music Day is also celebrated on November 22nd. On this day, violinists, trumpeters, percussionists gather in the world's squares to celebrate Saint Cecilia, a Christian martyr and the patroness of musicians since her death. She was named by Pope Gregory XIII in 1594. Festivals in her honor take place annually in Europe, while in Latin America, Brazil hosted the first celebration.

This celebration can be experienced in the heart of Puerto Vallarta. Outside the Church of Guadalupe, there will be a stage for the festivities, led by splendid local mariachis. Mariachi is a Mexican musical genre comprising strings, singing, and trumpets, representing a part of regional Mexican music, distinguished by its charro typical attire. UNESCO has recognized it as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity since 2011. During this event, Nuevo Continental, México Lindo, Internacional de México, and Los Gallegos mariachis will take the lead in this celebration, where powerful Mexican and universal voices, chords, and rhythms will resonate from 7 pm until 11 pm, starting with the Aguascalientes Folkloric Ballet. It's a delight to have this magnificent musical experience. A night to be lived to the rhythm they play!

Hence, music can be seen as a sonorous creator of highly personal internal and external atmospheres—an everlasting nourishing companion that leaves a mark. Fortunately, it is a success that accompanies us in the symphony of life.