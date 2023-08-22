Open Mic Nights Begin In Puerto Vallarta



The appointment was on the evening of Friday, August 18th at Bar Mestizo, situated near the Malecón in Puerto Vallarta. It marked the initiation of the Vallartense Cultural Center's endeavor, introducing an open microphone for unreserved expression. This microphone served as a platform to hear rap, messages of protest, songs, musical artworks, and a wealth of poetry.

Spaces like this play a crucial role in promoting culture and art, breaking down communication barriers, and turning free expression into a reality in our lives. Ernesto Garrigós, Director of the Vallartense Cultural Center, in conjunction with Michelle Young, responsible for public relations at the center, launched this important space for artists and all those who wish to share a message with the world.

The bar's owner, the young Abdallah, adorned the area with 3D artworks that contribute to creating an atmosphere rich with culture. He also expressed his excitement and discussed the idea of making this activity a weekly event, envisioning the creation of a community of individuals interested in freely expressing their ideas.

Likewise, those who grant permission for their works, performances, and expressions will have them featured on social media and the Vallartense Cultural Center's website, which serves as the focal point for this ambitious project. We await the announcement to find out whether Vallarta residents will soon have a weekly appointment for dialogue emanating from Bar Mestizo in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico.