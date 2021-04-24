“Paseo Lineal Cultural” is the proposal of the May Cultural Festival of Jalisco 2021

The 24th edition of the May Cultural Festival in Jalisco (FCM,) will take place this 2021 in a hybrid format from May 4 to 30, and will have a common thread that will make people reconnect with the city, and meet again around art.

“El Paseo Lineal Cultural 2021” aims to highlight the cultural richness of Guadalajara as a space and as a community.

The foregoing was reported on April 22 by the director of the FCM, Sergio Alejandro Matos, who at a press conference recalled that while in 2020 the festival was held almost at the end of the year and on digital platforms due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this meeting will offer digital and face-to-face activities so that families have the freedom to decide how to reconnect with their great city.

"The programming offer for this edition will have available to the public the option of guided tours with safe space marks, or the digital version on our website for those who decide to stay at home," commented the festival director.

“We must have faith that our city requires beauty and art in an order that must come from its own city values ​​and the harmony of its buildings. The May Cultural Festival proposes for this 24th edition actions (in the field of culture) to contribute to the awareness and sensitization of people about this new reality, which rethinks the ways in which we relate as a society,”mentioned Matos.

This edition will adorn the city with the production of artists from different disciplines along this Lineal Cultural Walk. Included are plastic arts, sound art, music, poetry, photography, documentary film, and cultural management.

This year the FCM has the participation of 136 creators from Jalisco, 15 from Mexico City and 1 from the United States. It will have 5 locations and a production of 264 hours of video for online content.

The artist Sofía Crimen, who will open the tour with an installation on the Expiatorio esplanade called "Perrón," with 25 sculptures, highlighted that there are 4 of her pieces that will be repeated throughout the tour. They are made of concrete and mounted on a metal frame. These are dogs with which she pays tribute to the canine companions that for many people, have been a consolation during these times of Covid-19, described by the artist with one word: “loss.”

Also present at this press conference held on the Degollado Theater stage were Claudia Reyes Toledo, director of Cultural and Artistic Development of the Jalisco Secretary of Culture, and María Luisa Vallejo, Secretary General of the Government of Guadalajara.

The Paseo Lineal Cultural 2021 starts at the Expiatorio, goes down to the Rambla “Cataluña”, then to the Red Park and continues towards the Historic Center of Guadalajara along Avenida Juárez to make a stop at the Ex Convento del Carmen and continue to Paseo Alcalde.

On this site, two large screens will be mounted to project the audiovisual materials of the FCM in its 24th edition related to the work of more than 100 artists of painting, sculpture, photography, graphics and poetry from the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, and Shore of Lake Chapala.

The Ramón Garibay Hospital will be supporting any health need or emergency that may arise in the linear walk.