Poetry Expo 2023



In the picturesque town of Puerto Vallarta, the realm of literature is marked by a formidable challenge: sustaining the book industry. This challenge has undoubtedly brought about the downfall of prominent literary enterprises, while those that endure do so with arduous struggles to maintain stability and achieve growth and development, ultimately seeking to establish a dependable, secure, and robust business environment.

Among the various literary genres, poetry, in particular, has witnessed a significant decline since the advent of digitalization in reading. Although it remains a preferred form of expression for many young minds, the poetry crafted by these budding talents seldom finds its way into the public eye, leading to a diminished vigor and dwindling interest in its commercial success.

In response to these pressing challenges, the Library Los Mangos, in collaboration with the Poets and Writers Community, is launching a pioneering initiative known as the First Regional Poetry Expo. This unique exposition is scheduled to take place from the 18th to the 26th of August.

To foster this endeavor, the Vallarta society has been cordially invited to partake in this exhibition, offering a platform for individuals eager to share their literary creations. Prospective participants have been encouraged to submit their poetic works beginning Monday, August 14th, from 4 pm to 7 pm.

This initiative is a trailblazing endeavor on a national scale, for it seeks to transform literary works into visual masterpieces, akin to paintings or engravings. The exhibition will be curated in a gallery-like setting, complete with immersive ambiance and bespoke decorations, presenting a remarkable opportunity to promote the Arts in all its splendor.