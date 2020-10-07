Puerto Magico Supports Local Businesses

During this time when our economy has been stricken with Covid, many businesses are struggling to get by and some will have to close permanently.

All aspects of the travel industry have been particularly devastated. And it is estimated that 70% of restaurants in the United States will not survive. Here we have seen a dramatic decrease in dollars spent, some business closures, and a lot of locals out of work.

Still under construction, Puerto Magico is a tragic example of Covid economics. Built on the dream to be one of the most exquisite ports of call on the cruise ship line, only a few shops had opened before the economy plunged. Tens of thousands of square feet sit empty in a beautiful waterfront hacienda-style building designed to be a trophy of Mexican ports.

Yet Puerto Magico has been first in line to stand up for small businesses and rally for their support. With the introduction of Friday night’s Magic Market and Festival, Puerto Magico has leant their ample space to promote hundreds of local business persons and their businesses, at a cost to them far greater than revenue earned from the booth fees. These are local artists, craftpersons, producers, and chefs, all having families and employees who count on them. They really need your support right now, and Puerto Magico has provided the opportunity for the community to come together and help each other.

This week’s Magic Market is expecting over 120 vendors of food, beverages, desserts, art, crafts, jewelry, clothing, leather goods, health, bath, and beauty products, and more. We’re into October now, it’s not too early to start thinking about holiday gifts. Entertainment will include Circo Sem Rumo, if you haven’t seen him his show is awesome, the Gecko Band, if you haven’t heard them they ROCK, and the youth mariachi band Raiz Jaliscense, Vive Mexico!

Magic Market will also be hosting the Youth Entrepreneurs Corner featuring local young business people. Visit Lollypop handmade bracelets, Rachely Scrunchies, Rainbow Art bracelets and painting, and rooster raisers Martinez and Gerard. And stop by and throw a few beanbags to save baby turtles with Campamento Tortuguero Boca de Tomates. Also featured this week is Pachahuertines’ Start Your Garden at Home Workshop Experience or Make Your Own Pinata Experience at Skay Miauh Pinatas.

Located at Puerto Magico, Puerto Vallarta’s new cruise ship terminal, Magic Market and Festival is food, fun, and shopping for the whole family every Friday night starting at 5:00. Health precautions are observed, so please wear your mask while walking around. Parking and Admission are free, just bring your appetite and a few bucks to spread around among the vendors, and thank you all for supporting our local community.