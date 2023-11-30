Recital Of Voice And Piano



On Thursday, November 30th at 7 pm, a very special recital is set to take place—a performance combining voice, piano, and violin. The event will be held at the Los Mangos Library and marks the second of the 2023-2024 Season. It will be the inaugural piece of the year themed around Christmas, presented by this cultural center.

Martha Silva on vocals, Adriana Martínez on piano, and Agustín Arriaga on the violin will deliver an evening of Christmas music that fulfills the desires of those who appreciate high-quality chamber and instrumental music.

The violin emerged in Italy around the 16th century. It appears to have evolved from two bowed string instruments: the fiddle, also known as the vielle and rebec, and the lira da braccio. Today, it stands as one of the most globally recognized instruments, producing some of the most beautiful sounds ever heard.

Regarding the piano, it was invented by Bartolomeo Cristofori in Italy. Cristofori was dissatisfied with the lack of control musicians had over the clavichord's volume, which led him to create the modern piano in 1709 by striking strings with a hammer. Since that date, all the greatest musicians in history have composed and performed thanks to this magnificent instrument.

Lastly, the soprano voice is the highest female vocal range used since the 17th century for lead roles in opera. However, there were also numerous male sopranos called "castrati" who, for a time, surpassed their female counterparts in popularity. Over the past two centuries, the soprano voice has unequivocally established itself, expanding in its broadest sense. It is the most beautiful voice that exists, producing some of the world's most exquisite songs.

We invite you to enjoy this concert through a voluntary contribution to support the Los Mangos Library, which is sustained by such generous support.