Rosario - A Night of Musical Feminist Comedy

Puerto Vallarta is set to host an English-language musical based on the work of the renowned Mexican feminist author, Rosario Castellanos. The musical, which will be staged at the Art Vallarta Museo, promises to be a treat for both theatre enthusiasts and literature lovers.

Rosario Castellanos was a prolific writer whose works explored themes of gender inequality, social injustice, and the complexities of human relationships. She was known for her masterful use of irony, which allowed her to criticize societal norms and conventions in a subtle yet powerful way.

The musical will showcase some of Castellanos' most notable works, including her famous poem "The Kinsey Report" a hilarious and poignant series of songs about women's sexual stories in a male-dominated society. The poem, which was published in her book "You are not poetry", is widely regarded as one of Castellanos' finest works and is known for its use of irony to expose the hypocrisy of traditional gender roles.

The production promises to be a visual and auditory feast, with toe tapping music, exquisite costumes, and a talented cast that includes some of the best local performers. The musical will feature a mix of jazz, blues, ballads, and flamenco to bring Castellanos' works to life.

The organizers of the musical hope that it will not only entertain audiences but also raise awareness of the importance of gender equality and social justice.

They believe that Castellanos' works are as relevant today as they were when they were first written and that her use of irony remains a powerful tool for exposing social injustices and inequalities.

Puerto Vallarta has long been a cultural hub, with a thriving arts scene that attracts visitors from around the world. The Art Vallarta Museo is a perfect venue for the musical, and its intimate setting will allow audiences to fully immerse themselves in the world of Rosario Castellanos.

The musical is set to run for only two days. February 25 and 26 at 7pm. tickets are expected to sell out fast. It promises to be a must-see event for anyone who loves theater, literature, and social commentary. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the works of one of Mexico's greatest feminist writers in a unique and unforgettable way.



