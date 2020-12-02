Shop Magic Market This Week for Holiday Gifts

Are you searching for those perfect gifts for your special someones? Magic Market is a great place to find authentically Mexican handcrafted art, goods, and products.

The art is fabulous, and always makes a great gift. There is an abundant array in all sizes and price ranges. You can find smaller knick-knackey stuff like stone sculptures, wood sculptures, painted clay figures, scrap metal sculptures, and even stuff for the kids like handmade puppets or woodcut puzzles.

On a bit of a larger scale are beautiful pieces of pottery, unmistakingly original painted items, and up to full size paintings. Some of this stuff is truly amazing, and if you have not been to Magic Market yet, you should go if for no other reason than just to admire the art.

On a more personal level are beautifully handcrafted jewelry, clothing, leather goods, and accessories. All products and vendors at Magic Market have been carefully screened to be authentically Mexican made, nothing imported like some of the stuff they sell the tourists downtown.

They also have a variety of packaged and bottled consumables including juices, liquors, honey, coffee, nuts, fruits, cookies and candy, and health, beauty, and bath products. And you can stop by Cacao Magico for some truly decadent chocolate treats made right before your eyes in their glass-walled kitchen.

And don’t forget to check out the Young Entrepreneurs Corner featuring young artists and producers. This week there are five participants, Lollypop handmade bracelets, Rainbow Art handmade bracelets and painting, Meper Donaz donuts, Anartia Fatima painted tote bags, and new this week Huella Carmin Oaxacan crafts.

While you are there, don’t miss the great entertainment and the variety of hot, freshly made food, desserts, and beverages. This week there will be a performance by Jukebox Alan, Show Canino, and the music of Powerbeat Afrofusion.



Next week, December 10th, Magic Market will be hosting a fashion show for local designers displaying clothing, shoes, jewelry, and art. And the following week, December 17th, there will be a social media promotion Give-Away, stay tuned for details. The food, fun, and shopping starts at 5:00 Thursday evenings at Puerto Magico, Puerto Vallarta’s new cruise ship terminal. Parking and Admission are free.