"Storytelling" United.



The Los Mangos Library is announcing its call to form the first "Cuentacuentos" (Storytellers) Community with the aim of promoting the reading of passionate stories. This call is searching for the most dedicated individuals who are willing to create and share stories with the community.



As a gift to Puerto Vallarta, the non-governmental organization, Los Mangos Library, is launching a new cultural initiative to contribute to the art of literature and the people's love for stories, uniting the most passionate literary artists.



If you are interested in being part of the inaugural gathering, with the goal of building a new "Cuentacuentos" (Storytellers) community, please attend the forum created to bring together local talent. Registration will be open from September 1st to September 15th (Bring your story and sign up). The first monthly meeting at the library will take place on Thursday, September 28th at 6 pm.



Literature is an art that enriches the cultural heritage of the people. It not only adds knowledge to the reader but also contributes to the culture of those around them. That's why it is so fascinating to see such projects growing in the most important cities of the country, especially in a tourist city like Puerto Vallarta, which combines a great diversity of cultures. Furthermore, as culture flourishes within the community, it helps reduce violence and crime in the surrounding areas. Initiatives like these are an example of building the social fabric that supports Puerto Vallarta.