The Magic Of Christmas In Concert



The enchantment of Christmas turned into a concert will resound splendidly. With chords and voices directed by Aquiles Morales leading the Vallarta Symphony Orchestra, alongside the Bucerías and Puerto Vallarta Choirs, wrapping up their series of performances for 2023. Three dates and venues set to delight residents, tourists, and locals alike.

Commencing with fervor, they will execute pieces by composer Rimsky-Korsakov (1844-1908), a representative of 19th-century Russian musical nationalism, known for creating operas and symphonic poems. As an educator, he favored creativity, drawing inspiration from his country's folklore. It will be a delight to listen to his "Christmas Eve Suite," based on a story by Nikolai Gogol from 1932. Also, "La Polonaise," the most famous extract, notably triumphant, will make hearts resonate.

Subsequently, a selection of excerpts from "A Child of Our Time," an Oratorio (a form of European classical music consisting of choruses, arias, and recitatives performed by soloists, choir, and orchestra) by Michael Tippett (1905-1998), a British composer, will be presented. Tippett's work conveys messages of universal understanding, social themes, and brotherhood through his music. It was well-received from its inception and has been performed worldwide in various languages. "It starts a bit dark, with a special guest mezzo-soprano: Samara Fernández performing a solo," commented Aquiles Morales.

From the American composer of light orchestral music, Leroy Anderson (1908-1975), the audience will be thrilled by his "Christmas Festival." This piece brings together all the classic Christmas tunes in a shorter version. Thanks to a request from Hiedler in 1950, Anderson wrote a concert overture featuring eight of the most popular carols and the song "Jingle Bell," which he shortened and renamed two years later.

Heard worldwide during this season, emotional renditions by the Vallarta and Bucerías Choirs will reference the birth of Christ from George Frideric Handel's (1685-1759) "The Messiah." A pivotal piece in Christmas choral music, Handel, an English composer born in Germany, was an exponent of European Baroque and an influential figure in Western and universal music. And of course, the "Hallelujah," with this transcendental piece, 2023 will bid farewell, serving as the finale to this emotionally stirring Christmas Concert.

Remember the dates: December 17 at 7 pm at School in Puerto Vallarta, Albatros 129, Marina Vallarta. On the 18th at 7 pm, at Salón Paraíso, Paseo de los Cocoteros 13, Las Jarretaderas, Nuevo Nayarit, and December 20 at Biblioteca Los Mangos, Francisco Villa 1001, Las Gaviotas at 8 pm. Tickets available at https://podercoral.com/orquesta-sinfonica-vallarta

An experience that allows one to appreciate the essence of the season. And why not, feel comforted, united, and embraced before the celebration of Christmas in this friendly tourist destination through orchestral and choral music. A resonant gift that blesses the mind and spirit.