This Weeks Magic Market And Festival With Young Entrepreneurs And Experiences

Yesterday there were about 130 vendors, all selling wonderful Mexican crafts, clothing, and food. I shared a giant shrimp burrito with my mom for 95 pesos, 4.40 american dollars. I also had a delicious whole grain crepe for 50 pesos, less than 2.50 dollars! After eating I wandered around the huge port, looking to buy something special. After stumbling upon Rochely Scrunchies I felt pleased.







Rochely Scrunchies is a young entrepreneur stand which sells scrunchies, necklaces, earrings, and paintings. I felt quite intrigued by a Squidward painting they had, but I would have no where to put him in my room. So, I bought a scrunchie, a necklace, and earrings in a pack all for 60 pesos, and then a separate pair of earrings for 25. My friend, Diana, bought a pack just like mine with a bracelet in it for 80. Other than Rochely Scrunchies there was one other youth entrepreneur. The name of the stand was Lollypop, and the little girl, named Dayra, made beaded bracelets and necklaces with charms. You could buy one of the premade ones or you could have them design you one.







Not only young entrepreneurs, food, and entertainment but now at the Magic Market thay have experiences. The stands may be blended in with other vendors, but now you can know about them and check them out next time you go. There is a “Make Your Own Piñata” experience, where they have cardboard bases for piñatas and you get to decorate them as you please, and a “Garden at Home” experience, where they sell seeds, fertilizer, coconut fiber, and more to grow your little garden at home. And, don’t forget, that Campamento Tortuguero Boca De Tomates is still holding a chance to win a private turtle release if you get a bean bag in a hole.

Now, let’s talk about the amazing entertainment. It started at 5:30 with the hilarious mime doing his usual routine. He came on stage with his usual black suitcase and, oh no, it got stuck on something!! As hard as the mime tried pulling on it, it wouldn’t bust! Though, of course he got it off, and continued doing tricks with “lice” in his hat, his “dog”, and a “bull”. And, of course, he turned into a vampire and pranced around his crowd, looking for his next victim. He bit my friend, Diana!

After the mime we had a new performer we’ve never seen before. He started off by laying a song on his trumpet, most likely to get all of our attention. He did some mime-esk tricks by getting his case stuck, and pulling and pushing until he got it. And you may be wondering, what is in the case? A crystal orb was in the case. And he balanced it on his head while playing the trumpet and rapidly spinning a hoop with his leg. After the small tricks, he got the big hoop out and he did a big trick. He got inside of the hoop while it was spinning!! That left me and my friend in awe. We were sad to see him go. But, after him The Gecko Band started playing classic american Rock N’ Roll, and it went on all night.