United To Restore A Cultural Space.

"Gatatón" to Restore La Gata, Forum Bar.



Alejandro Muraira Chávez, a member of the organizing staff of "Gatatón," provided a comprehensive explanation of the "Gatatón" project: The story begins with the passage of Hurricane Lidia, which devastated the cultural space of "La Gata, Forum Bar." The damages caused by this meteorological phenomenon were very severe for "La Gata," leaving it without a roof and audio equipment, resulting in a forced closure of the facilities and a halt to the cultural activities that take place there.



The idea behind this altruistic event is to resume cultural activities as soon as possible. "La Gata" is a multidisciplinary space where predominantly Spanish-language shows are presented, primarily targeting the national audience and especially catering to Latin Americans. It's an ideal place for foreigners who speak and understand Spanish and wish to learn more about Latin American culture. Among the various disciplines, cabaret theater stands out, characterized by its critical, social, and political themes, all conveyed through the language of comedy to turn dense subjects into highly entertaining experiences.



"El Gatatón" is one of several events planned to expedite the restoration of "La Gata." The event will take place at "Mestizo Expresso & Bar," a fun and welcoming venue with a similar mission to "La Gata." The program will include music, improvisation, an "Open Mic," poetry, theater, and the participation of many artists who are generously donating their work for the noble cause of restoring this cultural center.



The event will be held this Saturday, October 21, starting at 4 pm at "Mestizo Expresso & Bar," located at Calle Allende 116, next to the Malecón in Puerto Vallarta. For more information, you can call 322-191-7478.