Vibrant Spring Notes, The Concert Performed By The Vallarta Symphony Orchestra.



Spring is a creator of life, beauty, and new spirit. From this part of the northern hemisphere, this cycle begins as a privilege that invites to be reborn and flourish, just as music undeniably does too.

The beginning of the spring of 2024 was orchestral, flute-led, and previously announced with "Il Gardellino" (the goldfinch) by Vivaldi, the name of the Concert performed by the Vallarta Symphony Orchestra with a vigorous execution, colorful musical tones, and the experienced direction of Aquiles Morales, who possesses an impressive educational background of national and international nature. Accompanied by Olga Martínez as the solo flutist, with extensive experience on this instrument, filling the space with chords full of sweetness and interpretative brilliance. This took place at the facilities of the American School and the Paraíso Hall on March 17 and 18 respectively, coinciding with the long festive weekend at the national level.

With a particularly stimulating program, the two evenings were filled with musicality, nourishing joy, and warmth; aspects that indeed characterize spring as well. These were initiated and concluded by works of two of the greatest universal musical exponents of the 17th century: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791), composer and pianist, with his well-known Overture from "The Marriage of Figaro," and Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827), composer and orchestra director, with his impetuous Overture Egmont op. 84. Likewise, the 18th century had a presence with the performance of the medley Peer Gynt Suite no. 1 by the Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg (1843-1907), thus delighting the hearts of the attendees.

Subsequently, the melodious flute interpretation by Olga Martínez, with over 33 years of experience as a flutist at the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas, as well as in the United States and various regions of Mexican territory, was heard. And since 2022, a valuable member of the Vallarta Symphony Orchestra. She was heard artistically performing "Il Gardellino" as part of the Concerto for Flute and Orchestra op.10, No. 3, RV 428 by the Italian violinist, entrepreneur, and composer Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741). Additionally, Allegro and Cantabile.

The second part of the concert began in honor of the celebration of Saint Patrick's Day, on March 17 globally. Through the radiant Irish Suites 1 and 2 by the American composer of light orchestral music Leroy Anderson (1908-1975), the most contemporary of all the selections. To continue with Pavana, a subtle and refined creation by the French pedagogue and composer Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924). A whole set of vibrant whispers of spring in flute and orchestra was the repertoire enjoyed and applauded by the audience.

To mark through orchestral music the vivacity and dynamism implied by the life cycle that begins with the arrival of spring was the framework that Aquiles Morales, born in Mexico City, with studies in Paris, France, both at the École Normale de Musique and at the École Nationale de Musique de Créteil, depicted in this event. With the magnificent performances carried out by the more than 40 splendid artists members of the multicultural Vallarta Symphony Orchestra, originating from more than 10 countries around the world. Bringing musical culture to Puerto Vallarta and the Bay through their particular talents, which wonderfully unfold integrally in each presentation. Undoubtedly, a delight that pleases the spirit. Let us take advantage to deeply breathe the sea breeze of our splendid Bay with the awakening of spring, to fill ourselves with optimism, well-being, and hope for a great period of growth. These were the emotions generated by this emotional e…