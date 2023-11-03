Log in
enes

Vallarta Hidden Gem: Terraza Las Arecas

Five Of My Favorite Vallarta Restaurants

Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, Vallartas Only Oral And Maxilofacial Surgeon

Exchange Rates And Puerto Vallarta Real Estate

"Game Fishing (2)" by Drumsara is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

04
Sat, Nov

30 Years Of Jazz, Warmth, And Friendship.

Showtime
Tools
Typography
  • Smaller Small Medium Big Bigger
  • Default Helvetica Segoe Georgia Times
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Cuates y Cuetes leaving a mark since 1993.


A genuinely Mexican, laid-back atmosphere filled with camaraderie, traditions, jazz music, and other genres, all framed by magnificent sunsets, is part of the magic that makes it unique. I'm talking about Cuates y Cuetes, a restaurant bar, an iconic place in Olas Altas, which celebrated 30 years on the Day of the Dead. With a multitude of memories and musical experiences, social interactions, and events that have undoubtedly left a lasting impression on the memories of both domestic and international tourists, who have been served with warmth.

It was celebrated with the simplicity of feeling at home, an ancient Day of the Dead ceremony, customers turned into friends, loyal collaborators, good food, and, of course, an extensive musical repertoire of various genres were part of the touching celebration.

Cuates y Cuetes, an essential part of the traditional spirit in Playa Los Muertos since 1993. Adding leisure experiences, music, and enjoyment for three decades in the hearts of tourists, locals, and residents. And there is more to come!