"Acapulco Begins Filming".



Eugenio Derbez's controversial series "Acapulco" began filming last Saturday, setting up on several streets in downtown Puerto Vallarta.



It attracted hundreds of tourists and local citizens who will even be able to work in the filming of this third season.



Enrique Arrizón, in the role of Máximo Gallardo and Eugenio Derbez as narrator and "from time to time" as Máximo's interpreter follow the story of a Mexican boy who works in a popular hotel in Acapulco.



The dream of becoming a seducer of foreign women confronts him with his moral principles, this story is undoubtedly a great success.



Season 3 of "Acapulco" will feature the return of Eugenio Derbez, Enrique Arrizon, Fernando Carsa, Damian Alcazar, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrian and Carlos Corona. They will be in Puerto Vallarta for about 3 months.



With an exemplary production team, the company "Sethot" has been in charge of providing all the recording equipment to have the best quality that the Wix platform offers to users and they will have the opportunity to collaborate with a millionaire production also supported by the Government of Puerto Vallarta who has favored the production with all the permits to function properly.



They will film for 5 more days in downtown, the heart of the city of Puerto Vallarta and then they will look for another location in a hotel near the beaches of Mismaloya.